YANSEN Launches Next-Gen Enterprise Ssds: Redefining High-Performance Storage Solutions
Enterprise SSD Defined
Enterprise SSDs are purpose-built storage devices engineered for high-load, high-reliability enterprise applications. Key features include:
High Performance : Optimized for steady-state sequential/random read/write speeds, ultra-low latency, and multi-threaded concurrency.
Endurance & Stability : 24/7 operation with MTBF exceeding 2 million hours, enhanced by 3D NAND algorithms, over-provisioning (OP), and ECC tec hnologies to maximize DWPD (Drive Writes Per Day).
Data Integrity & Security : End-to-end data path verification, AES-256/SHA/SM2/SM3/SM4 encryption, and PLP (Power Loss Protection) ensure fail-safe operation.
New Product Portfolio
YANSEN's latest lineup addresses diverse enterprise needs with flexible form factors and capacities:
1. M.2 NVMe PCIe4.0 2280
Capacity: 400GB–3.84TB
NAND: 3D eTLC
Operating Temperature: 0°C–70°C
Read Speed: up to 7000 MB/s
Write Speed: up to 2500 MB/s
2. M.2 NVMe PCIe4.0 22110
Capacity: 800GB–7.68TB
NAND: 3D eTLC
Operating Temperature: 0°C–70°C
Read Speed: up to 7100 MB/s
Write Speed: up to 2500 MB/s
3. 2.5” U.2
Capacity: 960GB–7.68TB
NAND: 3D TLC / 3D eTLC
Operating Temperature: 0°C–70°C (Standard) / -40°C–85°C (Extended)
Read Speed: up to 7100 MB/s
Write Speed: up to 3400 MB/s
4. E1: 960GB–7.68TBNAND: 3D eTLCOperating Temperature: 0°C–70°C
Read Speed: up to 7100 MB/s
Write Speed: up to 3400 MB/s
5. AIC (Full-Height)
Capacity: 1.6TB–7.68TB
NAND: 3D eTLC
Operating Temperature: 0°C–70°C
6. AIC (Half-Height)
Capacity: 1.6TB–7.68TB
NAND: 3D eTLC
Operating Temperature: 0°C–70°C
Target Markets & Applications
By Industry:
Cloud & Virtualization : Low-latency VM pools (millions of IOPS) and accelerated containerized workloads.
Finance : Microsecond-level latency for high-frequency trading and real-time fraud detection.
Healthcare : Rapid medical imaging retrieval and genomics data processing.
Industrial IoT : High-speed edge data logging and AI-driven quality control.
By Technology Demand:
HPC/AI : Accelerates climate modeling, AI training (NVMe-oF optimized), and quantum computing workflows.
Databases : Sub-millisecond OLTP performance for MySQL/Oracle and real-time analytics (ClickHouse/Doris).
Content Delivery : Enables 4K/8K streaming with 100K+ concurrent users.
Blockchain/Web3 : Powers high-TPS smart contracts and decentralized storage caching.
Strategic Significance
YANSEN's latest SSD solutions represent a significant leap forward in enterprise storage technology, perfectly aligned with the evolving demands of modern data-driven industries. By addressing key challenges across critical sectors, these innovations reinforce our commitment to delivering comprehensive storage solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.
Commitment to Excellence
At YANSEN, Our dedication to superior service and collaborative partnerships reflects a deeper vision – one where technology seamlessly integrates with real-world needs. Through continuous innovation and unwavering support, we strive to build lasting relationships that drive mutual success and industry progress.
About YANSEN
As a trusted name in industrial storage solutions , YANSEN combines proven expertise with forward-thinking innovation. Our products are designed to meet the rigorous demands of diverse applications, embodying our philosophy of reliability, performance, and customer-centric development. We remain focused on creating value for partners and clients alike, today and into the future.
