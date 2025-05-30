Septimius The Great Aims Sky-High With Glam-Packed New Single“For The Stars” Out Now

Los Angeles, CA - May 30, 2025 - Blazing a trail through both the music and fashion worlds, the incomparable Septimius The Great has unveiled his electrifying new single,“For the Stars”. Packed with glitz, grit, and a galaxy of celebrity shout-outs, the track is now streaming across all major platforms.

A pulsating blend of thumping beats and stylish swagger,“For the Stars” doesn't just entertain-it commands attention. Septimius name-drops a luminous lineup of icons-Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Akon, Tyra Banks, Tyson Beckford, and others-offering listeners both a love letter to pop culture and an empowerment anthem for the ambitious and unapologetically bold.

From the catwalks of Paris and Milan to the streets of New York and LA, the track captures fashion's heartbeat and channels it into a sonic spectacle. References to style mavens like Carrie Bradshaw, Paris Hilton, and Teyana Taylor conjure images of glam and grit, wrapped in a beat that begs to be strutted to. It's part fantasy, part reality-a shimmering mirror for those chasing brilliance.

“This song is a tribute to those who dare to shine,” Septimius shares.“It's about owning your light, standing out, and celebrating the fabulous parts of who you are. Whether you're on the runway or just vibing in your room, this track is yours.”

Having already carved a multidimensional career, Septimius continues to captivate. From Grammy accolades in diverse genres like Reggae and Dance/Electronic to screen credits in Double Dekoi and Slayy, to his lead role in the upcoming historical series Severus: The Black Caesar, he's proven time and again that he doesn't just play roles-he commands them.

Television audiences may also recognize him from standout appearances on America's Got Talent, Empire, and E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills. With“For the Stars,” Septimius once again stakes his claim as a global trendsetter and genre-defying force.

“For The Stars” is written by Rashad Todd and Septimius The Great, and produced by Debonair Samir and Septimius The Great. Infused with his trademark mix of dance-floor heat, hip-hop fire, and high-fashion flavor, this track isn't just a release-it's a statement. Expect it to soundtrack everything from rooftop parties to runway finales this summer.

If your dreams are dressed in sparkle and ambition,“For the Stars” is your anthem. For more information, please visit .

Listen to“For the Stars” Now:

Apple Music

Spotify

YouTube