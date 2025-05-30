Teenage Years: The Book That Dares To Say What Teens Are Really Thinking

MENAFN - GetNews)



John Scott doesn't sugarcoat adolescence-he rips the silence wide open

Atlanta, GA - When you're a teenager, the world doesn't wait for you to figure things out. The hormones hit hard. Expectations pile on. Your parents suddenly feel like strangers, your friends are unpredictable, and your body becomes unfamiliar terrain. Most teens just try to survive it. Very few write about it. And almost no one writes about it like John Scott does.

His new book, Teenage Years , doesn't whisper, doesn't tiptoe, and doesn't pretend everything's okay. It's a full-on, page-turning plunge into what adolescence really looks and feels like-from the inside.

More Than a Memoir-It's a Wake-Up Call

In the opening pages, Scott recalls being 14 and on the verge of becoming a father. He talks about being embarrassed by erections in class, being too afraid to talk to his parents, and feeling the overwhelming tug of depression long before he even knew the word for it.

But Teenage Years isn't just one man's story. It's a survival guide carved out of painful experience, meant for teens who feel voiceless and for adults who've forgotten what it was like to be young, scared, and unsure of who they were.

What Scott Talks About-And Why It Matters

From hookup culture and teen pregnancy to suicide, addiction, mental health, and racism, Scott lays everything on the table. He doesn't dress things up or hold back. He talks about:



Watching friends self-destruct

Discovering he was bipolar later in life

Being abandoned because of his diagnosis

Trying to escape grief through alcohol and weed

Losing his wife and grappling with secrets she left behind Navigating intimacy, love, loss, and the impossible expectations placed on teens

These stories are not presented as cautionary tales. They're warnings, yes-but more importantly, they're invitations: to talk, to listen, to open up, and to stop pretending things are fine when they're not.

Who Should Read This Book?



Teens , especially those who feel overwhelmed or unheard

Parents , trying to understand what their kids won't say out loud

Teachers and counselors , who want a raw, real window into teen minds Anyone who has ever struggled with communication, identity, or mental health

Scott doesn't speak from a pedestal-he speaks from the trenches. And that's why this book matters.

Not Just Honest-Necessary

The brilliance of the Teenage Years is its brutal humanity. It's a reminder that every adult was once a teen-and that many of us carried trauma, confusion, and unspoken questions into adulthood because no one gave us the space to speak. Scott is giving that space back.

Buy the Book

Teenage Years is available now in Paperback and E-book on Amazon. It's the kind of book you buy for your child and end up reading for yourself.

About the Author

John Scott is a U.S. Navy veteran and father who survived the very storms he now writes about. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder only recently, Scott has dedicated himself to helping teens and families bridge the generational silence that so often leads to pain. Teenage Years is his first book-a heartfelt warning, a confession, and a hand extended in hope.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press, based in Atlanta, GA, is committed to publishing voices that matter. From memoirs to fiction, ATP supports authors who are brave enough to tell the truth and bold enough to tell it their way.