Dream Space Realty Group: Where Dreams Find Their Home

Little Rock, AR - Dream Space Realty Group is proud to announce the opening of its location in Central Arkansas as a dynamic and client-centered real estate brokerage serving Central Arkansas and beyond. Founded by Principal Broker LaQuanda Thompson, REALTOR®, MRP, ABR, the brokerage is rooted in professionalism, personalized service, and a deep understanding of the diverse needs of today's buyers and sellers.

Dream Space Realty Group brings together a powerhouse team of licensed professionals, each bringing unique strengths, military relocation expertise, and client advocacy to the real estate process:



Sierra Hayes, REALTOR®, MRP, ABR

Cornelius Hood, REALTOR®, MRP, ABR

Shae Booth, REALTOR®, MRP

Cierra Tyler, REALTOR®

Monica Brewster, REALTOR® Shia Taylor, REALTOR®



From first-time homebuyers and seasoned investors to military families and growing households, Dream Space Realty Group is committed to walking each client through a tailored, transparent, and empowering real estate journey.

“Having called Central Arkansas home for over 25 years, I've built deep connections within the community, guided by a commitment to service-driven leadership and exceptional client care. My passion lies in providing expert insights and a seamless experience, ensuring every client feels informed and confident in their decisions," said LaQuanda Thompson.“Our team is more than just agents-we are advocates, educators, and community-minded professionals who put people first. We are passionate about serving our clients and leading with integrity in every transaction.”

With a combined wealth of experience and designations like the Military Relocation Professional (MRP) and Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), the Dream Space Realty Group team is equipped to handle every client scenario with expert care and a commitment to excellence. The Principal Broker leads and educates the Dream Space Realty Group with years of experience in residential, commercial, and new construction real estate and dedication to helping clients navigate every step of their journey.

Serving Central Arkansas-and Beyond

Dream Space Realty Group proudly serves clients in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Benton, Jacksonville, and surrounding communities, while also helping clients relocating to Arkansas find their ideal space to call home.

For more information or to begin your home journey, visit or call 501-238-1338