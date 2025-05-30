Midwest Tropical Sets New Standard In Interior Design With Bespoke Custom Water Features

Midwest Tropical, a national leader in innovative water feature design and fabrication, proudly announces the expansion of its custom solutions for businesses and homeowners seeking to enhance their environments with personalized, visually striking custom water features . Known for turning water into a medium of art and tranquility, Midwest Tropical is redefining what's possible in modern interior design.

With over 40 years of experience, Midwest Tropical has perfected the art of designing custom water features that seamlessly integrate with a space's architecture while elevating its ambiance. From luxury hotels and upscale corporate lobbies to healthcare settings and high-end residential homes, each custom water feature is designed with precision, creativity, and a deep understanding of the client's vision.

Tailored Design, Unmatched Quality

Midwest Tropical's approach is fully collaborative. Each project begins with a consultation where the team gathers inspiration from the client's ideas, architectural elements, and functional goals. The result is a one-of-a-kind custom water feature-whether it's a wall-mounted cascade, a freestanding glass bubble wall, a rain curtain, or a dynamic indoor waterfall.

“Our philosophy is simple: no two spaces are alike, so no two water features should be either,” said a spokesperson for Midwest Tropical.“We specialize in designing custom water features that don't just decorate a space-they define it.”

A Multisensory Experience

Midwest Tropical's custom water features are designed to do more than look beautiful-they're engineered to provide a soothing, multisensory experience that enhances the overall atmosphere. The gentle flow of water offers calming white noise, reduces ambient stress, and provides a luxurious touch to commercial and residential interiors alike.

Popular applications include:



Hotel and resort lobbies

Corporate reception areas

Healthcare and wellness centers

High-end restaurants and retail stores Luxury residences and private spas

Clients can choose from a range of materials including tempered glass, stainless steel, acrylic, natural stone, and LED-lit panels. Each custom water feature is fabricated in Midwest Tropical's state-of-the-art facility in Chicago, ensuring top-tier quality and durability.

Innovation Meets Sustainability

All of Midwest Tropical's custom water features are designed with sustainability in mind. The systems are energy-efficient and use closed-loop technology to reduce water waste and maintenance needs. Whether the goal is to make a bold branding statement or create a peaceful retreat, Midwest Tropical provides solutions that are both stunning and smart.

Discover the Possibilities

Midwest Tropical's team of designers, engineers, and installers work closely with architects, interior designers, and property developers across the country to bring water-inspired visions to life.

To learn more about how a custom water feature can transform your space, visit or call us to schedule a consultation.

About Midwest Tropical:

Based in the Chicago area, Midwest Tropical is a family-owned and operated business that has been designing and fabricating innovative indoor water features since 1977. With a focus on creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company is a trusted leader in custom water features nationwide.