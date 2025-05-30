“It Takes A Woman To Empower Women” Offers Survivors A Powerful Roadmap From Survival To Self-Sufficiency

In a world where countless women are seeking not just healing, but lasting transformation after abuse, Johanna Crawford's groundbreaking book, It Takes a Woman to Empower Women, emerges as a vital resource. Awarded the Literary Titan Gold Book Award , this candid, practical, and deeply moving guide offers survivors a much-needed roadmap toward financial independence and personal power.

While many books address the emotional aftermath of abuse, It Takes a Woman goes further-providing concrete, actionable steps to help women dream big, define goals, and rebuild their lives on their own terms. Drawing on over a decade of direct work with more than 2,200 survivors through her nonprofit, Web of Benefit, Crawford combines raw memoir, survivor stories, and transformative exercises to create an interactive and collaborative resource unlike any other.

Literary Titan praised the book as“a beacon of hope for women reclaiming their power,” noting Crawford's“hard-won wisdom” and the authenticity she brings through her own personal experiences. From powerful affirmations and journaling prompts to real-life success stories like that of Choko, a doctor who rebuilt her life in the U.S. after fleeing abuse, the book weaves a tapestry of inspiration grounded in reality.

It Takes a Woman stands as a powerful testimony to the strength of women who have endured and triumphed. Through its pages, Crawford invites readers not only to survive, but to thrive-and to reimagine what is possible when women support one another in their journeys forward.

About the Author

Johanna Crawford has dedicated more than fifty years to community service and advocacy across sectors-from education and healthcare to domestic violence prevention. In 2004, at the age of 58, she founded Web of Benefit, Inc. , a nonprofit that has supported over 2,200 survivors of domestic violence in Boston, Chicago, and 26 additional states. Her work empowers women to define and achieve their goals and to create lives filled with independence and hope.

A respected speaker and educator, Ms. Crawford has shared her expertise at institutions including Harvard University, Babson College, and the Japanese Women's Leadership Initiative in Tokyo. She has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Be the Change Award by the Massachusetts Conference for Women, the Excellence in Collaboration Award from the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network, and selection as an AARP Purpose Prize Fellow . In 2012, she was named a CNN Hero .

Through her writing and lifelong activism, Johanna Crawford continues to inspire transformation-one woman, one dream, and one step at a time.

