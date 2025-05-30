My ADHD Life Journal By Meryl Bengtsson Offers A Fresh, Reflective Tool For ADHD Self-Discovery

In a world that often pushes individuals with ADHD to "try harder" or "focus more," author and ADHD life coach Meryl Bengtsson invites you to try something radically different. With her book and courses, she encourages you to listen to yourself. Her new book, My ADHD Life Journal: Building Self-Awareness , is a deeply personal and practical resource designed to guide individuals on a journey of gentle reflection and meaningful change.

Based on her own experience of navigating life with undiagnosed ADHD for decades, Bengtsson developed this journal to help others uncover clarity through writing, mindfulness, and honest self-exploration. With prompts that explore physical health, emotional balance, self-talk, and personal dreams, this reflective and unique journal creates a safe space for readers to process and reimagine their daily lives.

My ADHD Life Journal includes:



A customizable Circle of Balance to evaluate eight life areas

Daily and weekly prompts for listening, learning, and leveraging ADHD strengths

Inspirational quotes and reflection tools Creative space for writing, doodling, and dream-mapping

Ideal for adults with ADHD or anyone seeking clarity in a distracted world, My ADHD Life Journal: Building Self-Awareness pairs beautifully with Bengtsson's online platform, ADHD Life Works, which offers coaching and courses tailored to people who are living with ADHD.

My ADHD Life Journal is available now through major retailers.

About the author:

Meryl Bengtsson is an ADHD coach and advocate whose late-in-life diagnosis brought clarity and direction to years of feeling like an outsider. Blending personal experience with professional insight, she empowers others to navigate the challenges of ADHD with empathy and practical tools. Her guiding framework-Listen, Learn, Leverage-forms the foundation of her work, encouraging self-awareness and strength-based growth. Through her online ADHD Life program and coaching, and now her book, she is determined to help individuals harness their unique neurodivergent traits and transform overwhelm into purpose.

Book Name: My ADHD Life Journal: Building Self-Awareness

Author Name: Meryl Bengtsson

ISBN Number: 1967679673

