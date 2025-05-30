Apple Expands Independent Repair Program To Include Parts For Latest Ipad Models

MENAFN - GetNews)Apple Inc. has officially expanded its Independent Repair Program (IRP) to include the latest iPad models, marking a significant milestone for independent service providers, consumers and the right to repair movement. XiRepair, a certified Apple Independent Repair Provider, is proud to announce that it now offers genuine Apple service parts and enhanced diagnostics for these newly-supported iPads.

iPad Models Now Covered Under Apple's Repair Program

The expanded program now includes:



iPad 11 (A16)



iPad mini 7 (A17 Pro)



iPad Air 5 (M2)



iPad Air 6 (M3)



iPad Air 11-inch (M2)



iPad Air 13-inch (M2)



iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)



Key Benefits for XiRepair Customers

XiRepair customers will now enjoy:

Access to Genuine Parts: Authentic Apple displays, batteries, cameras, charging ports, and other components for the latest iPads.

Enhanced Service Offerings: Official Apple repair manuals, HD images, and video tutorials for more precise and efficient repairs.

Comprehensive Diagnostics: Full use of Apple's advanced troubleshooting and diagnostics tools, including the Mobile Resource Inspector (MRI).

Specialized Tools & Kits: Access to rental toolkits and specialized repair equipment directly from Apple.



Genuine Parts Distributor Program Launch

In tandem with this expansion, Apple has introduced the Genuine Parts Distributor Program . This initiative enables independent repair providers to purchase genuine Apple components through authorized third-party distributors. In the U.S., MobileSentrix serves as the official distributor, while Mobileparts covers the European market. Genuine iPad parts became available through these channels on May 29, 2025.

Empowering the Right to Repair Movement

These updates represent a major advancement for the Right to Repair movement. By granting access to genuine parts, detailed service guides, and diagnostic tools, Apple empowers consumers and independent shops alike. Industry experts believe that the recently enacted Right to Repair legislation, effective January 1, 2025, played a crucial role in prompting Apple's expanded support.

Program Enhancements and Capabilities

As an Apple IRP, XiRepair receives several new benefits:

Purchase genuine OEM Apple parts for all supported iPad models.

Perform diagnostics using Apple's MRI system.

Access official Apple service guides and videos.

Create service tickets and view repair history via Apple's GSX platform.



Parts now available include displays, digitizers, batteries, cameras, speakers, charging ports, power buttons, and additional internal components.

Serialized iPad Parts: Transparency and Diagnostics

Some iPad components, including cameras, displays, and cover glass, are now serialized and require post-repair diagnostics or configuration. While certain parts will be flagged in-system, it remains unclear if“part unverified” messages (like those seen on iPhones) will appear for iPad users.

Serialization Reference Table:







Viability of Genuine iPad Repair: Cost Analysis

Apple iPad Parts Are Now Public - What You Need to Know!

To evaluate the economic impact of using genuine Apple parts, XiRepair compared the total repair cost (including part price, 10% margin, 8% sales tax, and an $85 labor rate) to the retail price of each iPad model. Results show that approximately 63% of iPad repairs are financially viable at current labor rates, but multi-part repairs often exceed half the replacement cost. The price gap between genuine and aftermarket parts means many customers may continue to choose high-quality, lower-cost alternatives for routine repairs.

Detailed cost analysis is available here: iPad Parts Cost Spreadsheet

New Tools, Training, and AppleCare Implications

Apple's release includes innovative repair tools, such as a new heated display pocket for dual digitizer/LCD screens, though the high cost may challenge some repair providers. While customers can now schedule cracked iPad screen repairs, the rollout of training for these complex repairs is ongoing. XiRepair encourages Apple to further expand in-warranty repair authorizations to independent partners, enhancing consumer choice and convenience.

Additional Noteworthy Updates

Nano-Texture Glass: The new iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) includes a nano-texture display option requiring special handling and verification.

Beats Pill Parts: Apple appears to have quietly begun offering genuine batteries for Beats Pill speakers via its Self Service Repair site.



Industry Impact and XiRepair's Commitment

XiRepair recognizes Apple's expansion as a positive step, prompted in part by recent Right to Repair laws.“A decade ago, few would have believed Apple's service programs would reach this level of openness,” said Jonathan Strange, CEO of XiRepair.“We applaud Apple's progress and remain dedicated to giving customers a choice of genuine or aftermarket repairs.”

About XiRepair

XiRepair is a leading independent Apple repair provider, offering genuine OEM and high-quality aftermarket parts for iPhones, Macs, and iPads. With skilled technicians and a customer-first approach, XiRepair delivers trusted, affordable repairs for all Apple devices.

For more information on Apple's expanded Self-Service Repair program, visit Apple Newsroom .