Romanian President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev
"Mr. President,
I congratulate you on the celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with my wishes for prosperity and peace for the Azerbaijani people.
Your country is a strategic, close and reliable partner for Romania in the South Caucasus region.
The close relationship between our countries is based on sound principles and common goals. The numerous ongoing projects between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, both bilaterally and regionally, eloquently reflect the intensity of our bilateral cooperation.
I hereby reconfirm Romania's full support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, within its internationally recognized borders. At the same time, I reconfirm Romania's commitment to strengthening and deepening our Strategic Partnership, on all levels. I am fully convinced that, through our sustained efforts, bilateral cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop in areas of particular significance such as energy, connectivity, education and trade.
At the same time, Romania will remain actively involved in promoting a harmonious, constructive and forward-looking relationship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurance of my highest consideration," the letter says.
