Destiny Media Technologies Announces Change Of Auditor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, announced today the change of it's auditor from Smythe LLP (the 'Former Auditor') to Davidson & Company LLP (the 'Successor Auditor').

The Company's board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor, as of May 28, 2025 and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

The Company has filed the required change of auditor reporting package on the Company's profile at .

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® ( ), is the world's leading provider of music promotional delivery services, dedicated to empowering artists and industry professionals with innovative solutions for success in the digital age. More information can be found at .

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

