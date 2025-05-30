403
Swiss Pres. Reaffirms Govt's Support For Destroyed Village Of Blatten
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 30 (KUNA) -- Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter reaffirmed on Friday the full support of the federal government for the residents of the village of Blatten located in the Lotschental Valley following a massive glacier collapse that wiped out the entire village last Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference held in the village of Ferden in the Lotschental Keller-Sutter said that "the force with which the disaster swept through an entire village is indescribable" praising the "measured and responsible action" taken by local authorities which significantly limited human casualties.
She stressed, "Swiss precision in risk assessment and a spirit of solidarity are what define our country" adding, "We could not prevent the disaster that struck Blatten but we can be grateful to live in a country that is capable of managing such events effectively with sufficient financial capacity."
In the same context, Christian Studer an official from the Natural Hazards Department in the canton of Valais confirmed that water from the Lonza River has begun seeping from the lake formed by the debris dam warning that the situation remains unstable despite the effective precautionary measures taken by the authorities.
The Swiss village of Blatten witnessed a massive glacier collapse on Wednesday evening caused by the disintegration of large ice and rock masses from the Birch Glacier resulting in the complete destruction of the village.
No human casualties were reported except for one person who remains missing.
Local authorities had evacuated 365 people from the area surrounding the river a week before and efforts are ongoing to prepare for potential evacuations in downstream villages particularly in Gampel and Steg where temporary flood barriers have been erected.
Meanwhile local authorities announced that search operations for the missing man have been suspended due to the dangerous and unstable debris field, which poses a serious threat to rescue teams. (end)
