Arab Group Calls On Security Council To End Siege On Gaza

2025-05-30 07:05:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab Group at the United Nations called Friday on the Security Council to take immediate action to end the inhumane closure imposed by the Israeli occupation on Gaza, stressing the need to mobilize efforts and work to quell the "catastrophic war" there.
This came in statements made by the UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mohammad Abu Shahab, on behalf of the Arab Group, which he chairs for the current month, outside the Council Chamber, accompanied by Arab delegates and a representative of the League of Arab States.
Ambassador Abu Shahab said that the group is united in its position and demands the immediate lifting of all restrictions imposed on humanitarian aid and its distribution based on humanitarian principles.
He expressed the group's categorical rejection of the aid mechanism proposed by the occupation, which violates basic humanitarian principles and international law, stressing that "the Council cannot stand idly by while starvation is used as a weapon of war."
The Ambassador reiterated the urgent need for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners and detainees.
Abu Shahab stressed the need for the Security Council to uphold its responsibilities to maintain international peace, and security and protect civilians, and to take decisive action, including adopting a draft resolution on Gaza currently being prepared by the 10 non-permanent members of the Council. (end)
