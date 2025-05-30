403
Kuwait Grabs 11 Medals In Asia Weightlifting Masters Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's weightlifting athletes won 11 medals on Friday, seven of them gold medals, at the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championships, which continue in Qatar until tomorrow.
Mohammad Al-Nasser won a gold medal in the under-45 category, under 96 kg, while Musa Mubarak won a silver medal in the under-102 kg category.
In the women's competition, Hawra Al-Moussawi won a silver medal in the under-87 kg category, Amal Al-Sharifi won a gold medal in the under-55 kg category, and Maryam Bujbara won a gold medal in the under-64 kg category.
Al-Zahraa Kamshad won a gold medal in the under-71 kg category, Arwa Al-Ateeqi won a bronze medal in the under-76 kg category, and Nour Al-Abdullah won a gold medal in the under-76 kg category.
Abrar Al-Fahad won a gold medal in the under-81 kg category, Haya Al-Mayas won a silver medal in the under-71 kg category, and Shahad Al-Otaibi won a gold medal in the under-59 kg category.
In a statement to KUNA, player Mohammad Al-Nasser expressed his happiness at winning the gold medal at the Asian Masters Championship in the Qatari capital, Doha, amidst the participation of many players from around the world. (end)
