Man Appears In Court Over Car Crash At Liverpool FC Parade That Injured 79 People, Including Two Children

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 53-year-old man has appeared in court following a serious incident at Liverpool FC's trophy parade, where a car was driven into a crowd of fans.

Paul Doyle, from West Derby in Liverpool, is facing seven charges linked to the crash, which took place on Monday [May 26] as thousands celebrated the football club's Premier League title win.

Doyle stood in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday [May 30], confirming his name and date of birth. He gave no indication of pleas.

| Liverpool FC parade: Car mows down fans; netizens slam police delay | Video

He has been charged with two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of dangerous driving. The charges relate to six victims, including two children. One wounding charge and one attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate specifically to a child.

Judge Andrew Menary KC, the Recorder of Liverpool, set a provisional trial date for November 24. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks. Doyle has been remanded in custody until a further hearing on August 14.

| Car hits pedestrians during Liverpool title parade; 47 injured, 1 detained

Prosecutor Philip Astbury told the court the investigation is ongoing, with many witnesses yet to be interviewed and extensive CCTV footage still to be reviewed.

Reporting restrictions are currently in place to protect the identities of the victims.

What happened at Liverpool?

On May 26, a car crash took place on Water Street in Liverpool city centre, where people were celebrating the football club's league win. It was later confirmed by the police that 79 people were injured, ranging in age from nine to 78.

The court is expected to consider the continuation of reporting restrictions at a hearing next week.