CASEKOO And Littlemanyu Unveil Pawfect Chill Time - A Whimsical, Heart-Healing Collection Offering A Cozy Escape From Busy Lives

Drawing inspiration from her signature chill time, the collection embodies the essence of mindful rest and emotional healing - designed to bring comfort, calm, and a dose of chillness to everyday life. At the heart of the collection is the Magic Stand case, featuring Manyu's playful, fluffy face adorably curled up in her lounging style, ready for a bubble bath or a soothing massage.

But the magic doesn't stop there. Hidden behind the stand is a delightful surprise - swappable MagStickers showcasing different versions of Manyu in her most comforting moments. From bath-time bliss to cozy nap scenes, each sticker captures her unique chill mode and can be effortlessly swapped in and out, letting you personalize your case and carry a touch of cuteness wherever you go.

It all serves as a gentle reminder: even amid the chaos of work, study, and daily stress, we all deserve a moment to slow down, breathe, and simply be.

"We created this collection to encourage people to slow down and breathe," said Ralph, CASEKOO's founder. "Whether it's a short nap, a warm bubble bath, or just a few quiet minutes to yourself, these little moments of chill time can truly heal."

A Cozy Companion: What's Beyond a Healing Moment with Pawfect Chill Time

The Magic Stand technology is as functional as it is charming. It seamlessly combines a kickstand, a finger ring holder for a secure grip, and a MagSafe-compatible magnetic circle - all in one sleek design. The latest Pro version takes versatility to the next level with full 360° rotation, giving users the freedom to position their phone at virtually any angle with ease and comfort.

Paired with Manyu's irresistibly cozy face, "Pawfect Chill Time" isn't just a phone case collection - it's a joyful expression of personality, warmth, and mindful self-care. Whether you're looking for a personalized dog phone case, a custom pet case, or simply love cute animal designs, this limited-edition collaboration blends heart and function seamlessly into your everyday tech. Packaged in exclusive boxes adorned with Manyu's signature style, each case celebrates the sweet simplicity of rest in a fast-paced world.

Manyu's art resonates deeply with the idea that healing can be simple and sweet - a message CASEKOO is proud to bring into people's lives through this beautiful collaboration.

To discover more, visit .

