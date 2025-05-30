Mr. Electric Of Wichita Celebrates Customer Service Milestone: Surpasses 600 Google Reviews With Outstanding 4.9-Star Rating

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wichita, KS, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Electric of Wichita has achieved a remarkable customer service milestone, surpassing 600 Google reviews while maintaining an exceptional 4.9-star rating. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to service excellence in the competitive electrical services industry and solidifies its reputation among Wichita electricians .









David and Rebecca Kirkwood, Mr. Electric of Wichita





"This milestone represents more than just numbers-it reflects the trust that Wichita homeowners have placed in us," said David Kirkwood , Owner of Mr. Electric of Wichita . "We're incredibly grateful to our dedicated team of service professionals who consistently deliver exceptional service and to the Wichita community for their continued support. Their feedback has been instrumental in helping us grow and improve, and we remain committed to exceeding expectations with every service call."

Mr. Electric of Wichita has established itself as the region's trusted provider of comprehensive electrical solutions. Known for employing some of the best electricians Wichita has to offer, the company provides full-service electrical solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout the greater Wichita area, from Newton to Mulvane and Augusta to Goddard and beyond.

The company's service offerings span from essential electrical repairs and panel upgrades to modern installations like EV chargers and home automation systems-all delivered with the professionalism and expertise that have earned Mr. Electric its stellar reputation among electricians in Wichita.

"When electrical emergencies strike, homeowners need a service provider they can trust," added Kirkwood." Our 600+ reviews reflect our commitment to being there when our customers need us most, delivering solutions that last."

Mr. Electric of Wichita continues to set the standard for electrical excellence throughout the region, combining technical expertise with customer-focused service. Homeowners experiencing electrical issues or seeking professional installations can contact Mr. Electric today at (316) 202-4148 or visit for prompt, reliable service.

About Mr. Electric of Wichita

Mr. Electric of Wichita is a locally owned and operated electrical service company providing residential and commercial electrical solutions throughout the greater Wichita area. The company is committed to professional excellence, customer satisfaction, and safety in all electrical services. With licensed and insured electricians, Mr. Electric of Wichita delivers reliable, high-quality workmanship backed by exceptional customer service. From routine repairs to complex installations, the company's team of skilled professionals is dedicated to powering homes and businesses with solutions that last.



Press inquiries

Mr. Electric of Wichita



David Kirkwood

...

(316) 202-4148

Mr. Electric of Wichita

6320 E Crestmark, Suite 2

Bel Aire, KS, 67220

License: #ELEC 09453



