Jamie Dimon Warns Of The Enemy Within, Says He's Not As Worried About China
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Friday said he is worried more about an enemy within the U.S. than external potential adversaries like China.</p> <p>Speaking at the Reagan National Economic Forum, Dimon said the world's tectonic plates are shifting, and pointed to two major changes currently underway.</p> <p>“The tectonic plates of geopolitics, with these terrible wars, terrible proxy terrorist activities around the world... North Korea... the potential proliferation of nuclear weapons...” he said, according to CNBC.</p> <p>Furthermore, he also added that a tectonic shift is currently underway in the global economy.</p> <p>Dimon underscored the rising U.S. debt levels – at a 100% debt-to-GDP ratio and 7% deficit, he said this is the highest during peacetime in U.S. history.</p> <p>The JPMorgan CEO said he is not as worried about China, adding that the country is a“potential adversary.”“They do a lot of things well, they have a lot of problems. What I worry about is us.”</p> <p>He wondered if the U.S. can get its act and values together, saying that mismanagement is“going to kill us.”</p> <p>Talking about the U.S. dollar remaining the reserve currency, Dimon said,“If we're not the preeminent military, preeminent economy in 40 years, we will not be the reserve currency.”</p> <p>While the U.S. has remained resilient so far, Dimon said this time is different and that the country has to change course very quickly.</p> <p>Elaborating on the“enemy within,” Dimon said,“We've got to fix our permitting, our regulations, our immigration, our taxation... we've to fix our inner city schools, our healthcare system.”</p> <p>“If we grow 3% a year, all these problems [will] disappear.”</p> <p>He said he hopes that the Trump administration's goal is to expand and maintain U.S. military and economic alliances.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, was down 0.59% at the time of writing.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
