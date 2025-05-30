650K Gamers Meet SKALE's Lightning-Fast Blocks

Miomi Game, an eSports platform with 650k+ players and a user-funded prize pool nearing $100 million (not a typo, that is the number, $100 million), is going live on SKALE (SKL).

Which is great for Miomi's tournaments because SKALE has almost zero gas fees and near-instant finality. The platform's motto is“Play2Win,” letting everyday players join in skill-based matches with actual money on the line, not only elites.

Miomi gives players a way to compete in 1v1 or 2v2 matches, deposit funds, create custom challenges, and let winners get immediate payouts. Every match is verified on-chain, ensuring fair outcomes with no transaction fees to hamper the flow.

Built originally to serve a broad audience, Miomi already has a strong community. Bringing them to SKALE is a big moment for bridging casual gamers into Web3. They no longer have to struggle with complicated sign-ups or monstrous gas fees to confirm a single match outcome.

Instead, you can challenge an opponent, stake your buy-in, let the system track the results, and get your reward instantly.

SKALE's no-gas approach means the overhead of awarding prizes or updating user data is basically zero. That, plus concurrency, yields a frictionless environment.

For those who missed the memo, SKALE is a modular L1 built for sub-second block times, suiting everything from DeFi to gaming. But the real kicker is the“gasless for end users” model. So game actions can happen at eSports speed - no waiting for confirmations.

Miomi sees itself as a social eSports hub, with user profiles, chat, friend invites, and daily tournaments. The SKALE integration makes that social tapestry deeper.

Freed from fee constraints, users might keep playing, forging rivalries, building the platform's usage and popularity.

