403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
650K Gamers Meet SKALE's Lightning-Fast Blocks
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Miomi Game, an eSports platform with 650k+ players and a user-funded prize pool nearing $100 million (not a typo, that is the number, $100 million), is going live on SKALE (SKL). </p> <p>Which is great for Miomi's tournaments because SKALE has almost zero gas fees and near-instant finality. The platform's motto is“Play2Win,” letting everyday players join in skill-based matches with actual money on the line, not only elites.</p> <p>Miomi gives players a way to compete in 1v1 or 2v2 matches, deposit funds, create custom challenges, and let winners get immediate payouts. Every match is verified on-chain, ensuring fair outcomes with no transaction fees to hamper the flow.</p> <p>Built originally to serve a broad audience, Miomi already has a strong community. Bringing them to SKALE is a big moment for bridging casual gamers into Web3. They no longer have to struggle with complicated sign-ups or monstrous gas fees to confirm a single match outcome.</p> <p> Instead, you can challenge an opponent, stake your buy-in, let the system track the results, and get your reward instantly.</p> <p>SKALE's no-gas approach means the overhead of awarding prizes or updating user data is basically zero. That, plus concurrency, yields a frictionless environment. </p> <p>For those who missed the memo, SKALE is a modular L1 built for sub-second block times, suiting everything from DeFi to gaming. But the real kicker is the“gasless for end users” model. So game actions can happen at eSports speed - no waiting for confirmations.</p> <p>Miomi sees itself as a social eSports hub, with user profiles, chat, friend invites, and daily tournaments. The SKALE integration makes that social tapestry deeper. </p> <p>Freed from fee constraints, users might keep playing, forging rivalries, building the platform's usage and popularity. </p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment