Mrs. Erika Rocabado

Consulting

Hemodialysis

A groundbreaking shift is happening in the treatment of chronic kidney disease thanks to the work of psychologist Mrs. Erika Danitza Rocabado Vargas.

- Erika Danitza Rocabado VargasRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With over 19 years of clinical experience and advanced training in psychological care for kidney patients, Mrs. Rocabado Vargas is leading efforts to humanize dialysis treatment by integrating emotional support and clinical empathy into standard medical care.The move from a completely medical and protocol-oriented practice to a human-centered approach has become absolutely necessary in the health industry, especially in nephrology. Healthcare experts who incorporate clinical empathy and psychological knowledge into their daily care help dialysis patients, who usually have demanding treatments and major lifestyle changes, much.Defined by Jodi Halpern (2003), clinical empathy is the capacity to grasp the patient's emotional experiences that bridges medical care and emotional support. By turning interactions of basic clinical processes into emotionally significant events, this capacity dramatically improves patient pleasure, adherence to medication, and general mental health.Psychologist Mrs. Rocabado Vargas has concentrated the last five years in particular on accompanying dialysis patients at the COSSMIL Military Hospital. Mrs. Rocabado Vargas has created a systematic approach stressing emotional and social support via her wide academic history, which includes a diploma in Bariatric Psychology from the Institute of Research and Education in Health Sciences, Mexico (2023), and specialized training in crisis management and diet for kidney patients (FOPROEX, 2022). Their professional life stresses how important psychological education is as a fundamental complementary treatment in dialysis management.The study shows how significantly psychological health is impacted by chronic diseases including chronic kidney disease (CKD). Kimmel and Peterson (2005) report that among dialysis patients are psychological difficulties like sadness, anxiety, and diminished quality of life. Dealing with these issues via qualified healthcare staff dramatically improves clinical results and strengthens emotional resilience.Promoted by Cicely Saunders in palliative care settings, humanized care is based on treating the patient holistically, tending to their physical, emotional, and psychological needs (Saunders, 2006). Healthcare teams can help kidney patients by including these ideas to enhance emotional stability and coping abilities, hence fostering improved adherence to difficult treatment schedules.Health experts can increase their capacity to offer emotional support via strict psychological education courses, so fostering deeper bonds and more efficient interactions with patients. Workshops in empathy training, active listening, crisis intervention, and systematic family support-areas in which Mrs. Rocabado Vargas has developed extensive professional training-provide staff with important instruments for sympathetic care.Beyond the single patient, psychological training offers several advantages. Active inclusion of families and carers in systemic psychological therapies helps to build essential support systems for long-term treatment compliance and emotional well-being. This approach complements Mrs. Rocabado Vargas's method of building "support networks" that include both the patient's family and their broader support environment.Incorporating psychological counseling into dialysis treatment eventually turns the clinical setting into an empathetic and supportive one that honors and nourishes the human experience. Psychological treatments are essential components to enhance kidney patients' quality of life and therapeutic outcomes, as shown by Mrs. Rocabado Vargas's professional career and supported by the academic literature, not just supplements.

Erika Danitza Rocabado Vargas

+591 67526935

...

Erika Rocabado

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.