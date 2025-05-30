International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Conclude Article IV Discussions And Reach Staff-Level Agreement On The Third Review Of The Extended Credit Facility For Ethiopia



IMF staff and the Ethiopian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies to conclude the third review of the four-year US$3.4 billion Extended Credit Facility arrangement. Once approved by the IMF Executive Board, Ethiopia will gain access to about US$260 million in financing.

Ethiopia's macroeconomic performance has exceeded program expectations, with better-than-forecast results for inflation, export growth, and international reserves. Maintaining reform momentum remains essential for consolidating recent gains, correcting macroeconomics imbalances, restoring external debt sustainability, laying the foundations for high, private sector-led growth, and ensuring the success of Ethiopia's homegrown reform agenda.

A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Mr. Alvaro Piris, visited Addis Ababa from April 3 to 17, 2025, to discuss the 2025 Article IV consultation and the third review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). Discussions continued at the Spring Meetings in Washington DC, April 21-28, and subsequently. The ECF arrangement was approved by the IMF Executive Board on July 29, 2024 , for a total amount of US$3.4 billion (SDR 2.556 billion). Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, the third review will make available about US$260 million (SDR191.7 million), bringing total IMF financial support under the ECF arrangement so far to about US$1,849 million (SDR1,406.4 million).

Today, Mr Piris issued the following statement:

“The IMF staff team and the Ethiopian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on the third review of Ethiopia's economic program under the ECF arrangement. The agreement is subject to the approval of IMF management and the Executive Board in the coming weeks. A memorandum of understanding with official creditors is expected to be agreed ahead of the IMF Board's consideration of the third review.

“The authorities' policy actions in the first year of the program have yielded strong results. The transition to a flexible exchange rate regime has proceeded with little disruption. Measures to modernize monetary policy, mobilize domestic revenues, enhance social safety nets, strengthen state-owned enterprises, and anchor financial stability continue to show encouraging results. Macroeconomic indicators have performed better than expected, with substantially better outcomes than forecast for inflation, goods exports, and international reserves.

“Recent policy action should help deepen the FX market and tackle remaining distortions. While real exchange misalignment has been corrected and FX availability has improved from a year ago, the spread between the official and parallel market widened again in early 2025 and high fees and commissions persist. Actions that are being rolled out to enhance transparency, reduce costs, ease restrictions on current account transactions, and strengthen prudential regulation will help to improve the functioning of the FX market.

“Maintaining reform momentum will be key to consolidating gains and securing sustainable high growth. Continued tight monetary and financial conditions will be important for managing inflation and exchange rate expectations. Further revenue mobilization is needed to provide sustainable financing for critical development spending. Reforms to improve the business environment, ensure fair taxation practices, encourage foreign direct investment, and facilitate open dialogue with business will be important to secure private sector investment. Efforts to end the remaining elements of financial repression and develop the capital market will help to mobilize savings and support the efficient allocation of capital.

“The staff team is grateful to the authorities for the excellent policy discussions and their strong commitment to the success of the IMF-supported economic program. The team met with Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia Mamo Mihretu, State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign, and other senior officials. Staff also had productive discussions with representatives of banks and businesses that are operating in a range of sectors and representatives of civil society.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).