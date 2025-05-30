New Edition Of Brian Oglesby's Bold Book Sparks National Dialogue On Race, Politics, And Policy

- Brian Oglesby

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author, retired military officer, and cultural commentator Brian Oglesby has released a new, expanded edition of his provocative and widely discussed book, Progressives, Leftists, and Black America: How the Leftist's Progressive Policies and Causes Have Been Bad for Black America. With powerful new content and critical updates, this timely and courageous work is pushing boundaries and challenging longstanding narratives about race, politics, and social justice in America.

In this revised edition, Oglesby dives deeper into the policies and ideologies that he argues have unintentionally-but persistently-undermined the advancement of Black communities. From welfare dependency and the breakdown of family structures to education reform, criminal justice, and political accountability, Oglesby asserts that many progressive policies-while marketed as solutions-have had damaging long-term consequences.

“This book isn't an attack-it's a wake-up call,” says Oglesby.“Progress must be measured by results, not rhetoric. Our communities deserve more than recycled promises and ineffective ideologies.”

Podcast Series Sparks Robust Conversation

The national conversation around the book has been amplified through Oglesby's five-episode feature on The BrightWord Books Podcast, available on Spotify , Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Each episode explores a different theme from the book, offering listeners a deeper understanding of Oglesby's research, personal journey, and passionate plea for intellectual independence in Black political thought.

Podcast Themes Include:

Roots and Reflections: Oglesby discusses what inspired the book, the urgency of the topic, and the surprising realizations he encountered during his research.

Policy, Power & Real-World Impact: He critiques specific progressive policies, offers potential alternatives, and addresses common criticisms of his perspective.

Media Narratives & Messaging: A deep dive into how mainstream media reinforces political orthodoxy, and the importance of independent Black voices in reshaping the conversation.

Faith, Family & Foundations: A candid discussion about the cultural and spiritual shifts within the Black community and their connections to policy failures.

Solutions, Strategy & the Next Chapter: Oglesby outlines potential pathways to true political empowerment beyond partisan constraints.

These episodes also feature thought-provoking questions such as:

What does true political liberation look like?

Are progressive policies helping or hindering Black empowerment?

Can we restore values like faith, family, and responsibility without being politically pigeonholed?

What's New in the Revised Edition

The new edition of Progressives, Leftists, and Black America includes:

Updated analysis on recent political developments and their impact on Black communities

Expanded critiques of critical race theory, identity politics, and the current state of education policy

Greater exploration of solutions and alternative frameworks for real progress and empowerment

The book is available now on Amazon in both print and digital formats.

Oglesby's goal is not just to critique, but to spark dialogue, promote critical thinking, and encourage a more independent, outcome-driven political mindset-especially within communities that have too often been used as political pawns.

About the Author

Brian Oglesby, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from Centerville, IL, served 35 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, including six active-duty tours. He holds degrees in Business Administration from Lincoln University and Genetics and Cellular Biology from Southern Illinois University, along with three professional certifications in laboratory medicine. Oglesby has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who for his professional excellence and service. Drawing on a diverse background in military leadership, scientific research, and civic engagement, Oglesby now devotes his time to examining national issues, world affairs, and cultural dynamics affecting modern America.

