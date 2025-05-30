BREAST CANCER ALLIANCE AWARDS $1.3M IN GRANTS TO ADVANCE RESEARCH, BREAST SURGICAL ONCOLOGY TRAINING, AND ACCESS TO CARE

- Karen Colella, BCA President, CT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA), one of the nation's leading and most impactful nonprofit breast cancer organizations, proudly announces the awarding of $1.3 million in 2025 grants supporting groundbreaking research, breast surgical oncology fellowships, and expanded access to screening and diagnostic services for underserved communities. Since its inception in 1996, BCA has invested over $37 million in grants supporting its mission to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer.This year's grantees represent a diverse and innovative group of researchers and institutions across the country, all working to change the trajectory of breast cancer,” said Karen Colella, BCA President.“From bold scientific research and targeted therapies to specialized breast surgical training and life-saving community screenings, these grants reflect the full spectrum of BCA's mission. We are deeply grateful to our generous donors, sponsors, corporate partners, and collaborating institutions whose collective belief in our mission makes this impact possible.”BCA's 2025 GRANT RECIPIENTS:Exceptional Project Research Grant RecipientsAwarded to established investigators pursuing innovative, high-impact research in breast cancer.- Pietro Genovese, PhD, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, Redirecting B cell specificity to improve immunotherapy of breast cancer, Deborah G. Black Memorial Research Grant- Claudia Fischbach-Teschl, PhD, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, Seizing control: Matrix regulation of breast cancer bone metastasis- Agnel Sfeir, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, Investigating the impact of mutagenic DNA repair by MMEJ on therapy resistance- Melanie Rutkowski, PhD, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, Defining how the gut microbiome promotes lung-associated metastasis of breast tumor cellsYoung Investigator Research Grant RecipientsSeed funding awarded to early-career scientists to help advance novel hypotheses to secure larger long-term funding.- Xiaojing Huang, MD, PhD, Rockefeller University, New York, NY, Functional consequences of obesity-dependent changes in adipose and tumor macrophage metabolism in breast cancer- Petria Thompson, MD, PhD, University of California, San Francisco, CA, Targeting CDK2 to develop combinational strategies to target metastatic breast cancer- Remco Bastiaannet, BSc, MSc, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO, Paving the Way for Combination Therapies in HER2+ Metastatic Breast Cancer Treated with Alpha-Emitter Radiopharmaceutical TherapyBreast Surgical Oncology Fellowship RecipientsAwarded to Society of Surgical Oncology accredited institutions in NY, NJ, and CT to train future leaders in breast surgery.- Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, Andrew Seto, MD, BCA Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Grant- Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, Hannah Naughton, MD, Rodkin Family Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Grant- Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, Alanna Hickey, MD, Pierre Fabre USA Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Grant- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, Taylor Maramara, MD, Jane and Alan Batkin Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship GrantScreening and Diagnostic Support Grant RecipientsSupporting critical breast cancer screening, diagnostic imaging, and patient navigation services for underserved communities.- Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital, New Milford, CT- Greenwich Hospital, Greenwich, CT- Hartford Hospital, Hartford, CT- Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain, CT, Eisai USA Foundation Grant- Norma F. Pfriem Breast Center / Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgeport, CT, Mitchell Family Grant- Norwalk Hospital / Whittingham Cancer Center, Norwalk, CT- St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, CT- Stamford Hospital, Stamford, CT, Omnicom Group Grant- White Plains Hospital, White Plains, NY

