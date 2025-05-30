Fix-It Right Plumbing Expands Geelong Team To Meet Growing Demand For Quality Plumbing Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakwater, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakwater, Victoria -

Fix-It Right Plumbing, a trusted name in Australian plumbing since 2007, is proud to announce the expansion of its Geelong team with the addition of a new expert plumber, Jared. With this addition, the Fix-It Right Plumbing Geelong now boasts a team of four skilled plumbers, further strengthening the company's ability to deliver fast, effective, and reliable plumbing services to homeowners and businesses across the region.

Jared brings a wealth of experience and a fresh dynamic to the Geelong team. With several years in both residential and commercial plumbing, Jared has built a strong reputation for his expertise in leak detection and modern pipe relining techniques, two areas critical for maintaining long-term home safety and efficiency. His precision and attention to detail make him especially effective at diagnosing and resolving complex plumbing issues before they become costly repairs.







"We're excited to welcome Jared to the Geelong team," said a Fix-It Right Plumbing representative. "His expertise in leak detection and pipe relining, combined with his clear communication and commitment to long-term solutions, makes him an ideal fit. Jared doesn't just fix problems-he helps customers understand them, which builds trust and ensures we're delivering real, lasting value. That's exactly the standard we strive for at Fix-It Right Plumbing."

More than just a technician, Jared is known for his clear, friendly communication and ability to explain plumbing problems in everyday language, helping customers feel informed and confident in their decisions. His proactive approach and dedication to solving root issues rather than applying quick fixes align perfectly with Fix-It Right Plumbing's mission of delivering long-term value.

As demand continues to rise for dependable plumbing solutions in Geelong, Fix-It Right Plumbing is committed to scaling its operations without compromising the high standard of service that has become its trademark. The addition of Jared to the local team reflects this commitment to customer care and rapid response.

"Geelong has always been a key area for us," said a company spokesperson. "We've seen steady growth in demand here, and expanding the team ensures we can maintain our responsiveness and continue delivering the top-quality service our customers expect. Jared brings experience, dedication, and the customer-first mindset that defines our company."

Since its founding in 2007, Fix-It Right Plumbing has earned a national reputation for professional, dependable plumbing services. With locations across Melbourne, Canberra, and Geelong, the company has built its name on integrity, precision, and customer satisfaction.

Fix-It Right Plumbing's Geelong team offers a full suite of plumbing services tailored to meet local needs. These include blocked drain clearing, drain relining, leak detection, tap repairs, and hot water access solutions.

These services ensure homes remain safe, comfortable, and functional-something especially important as Geelong continues to grow as a family-friendly city with modern infrastructure needs.

Fix-It Right Plumbing has received over 2,000 Google reviews with an impressive 4.9-star rating , reflecting years of consistently high-quality service. Customers praise the company for its punctuality, clear communication, expert knowledge, and the respectful professionalism of its plumbers.

This reputation is built on more than just technical skill. The company places a strong emphasis on transparency, upfront pricing, and educating customers on their plumbing issues and options. This proactive approach gives customers peace of mind and long-term solutions rather than quick fixes.

As the seasons change, Fix-It Right Plumbing continues to raise awareness about the risks of overlooked plumbing issues. In a recent public advisory, the company warned of the dangers of mould and water damage during warmer months, emphasizing the importance of early leak detection and prevention to avoid costly repairs and health concerns.

"Plumbing isn't just about pipes-it's about protecting homes and the people inside them," said a representative of Fix-It Right Plumbing. "That's what drives us, and that's why we invest in growing our team where it matters."

Fix-It Right Plumbing is a leading Australian plumbing company dedicated to delivering efficient, long-lasting solutions across Melbourne, Canberra, Geelong, and surrounding areas. With a team of fully qualified and experienced professionals, the company offers a comprehensive range of services including blocked drain repair, drain relining, hot water access, leak detection, and general plumbing maintenance.

From first-time homeowners to busy families and commercial clients, Fix-It Right Plumbing is the go-to provider for fast service and long-term reliability.

Recent News: Fix-It Right Plumbing Welcomes Award-Winning Plumber Conrad to the Melbourne Team

###

For more information about Fix-It Right Plumbing Geelong, contact the company here:

Fix-It Right Plumbing Geelong

Media Relations

+61 03 5296 5828

...

Fix-It Right Plumbing Geelong

21/3 Dyson Ct

Breakwater, VIC

Australia 3219

CONTACT: Media Relations