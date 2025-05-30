Mother Nature's Letter Launches, Giving Children A Voice In The Climate Conversation

Author Debbie Bartlett

Mother Nature's Letter

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new children's book is challenging the traditional narrative around climate education, not with fear, but with hope, beauty, and empowerment. Mother Nature's Letter by environmental educator and author Debbie Bartlett officially launches this week through Woodbridge Publishers, offering an inspiring call to action for children aged 6 to 8.As debate around the UK's countryside loss, climate instability, and environmental education intensifies, this timely release brings nature's voice directly to the young. Through lyrical prose and painterly illustrations, Mother Nature's Letter gently guides readers into some of today's most urgent ecological conversations, from vanishing green spaces to pollution and the importance of community action.“Environmental awareness shouldn't wait until secondary school,” says author Debbie Bartlett.“We need to begin early, and we need to begin gently. Children understand more than we give them credit for-they just need to be invited into the conversation.”In the story, Mother Nature awakens to find the Earth struggling; trees cut down, wildlife displaced, and rivers clogged with waste. Beside her, Papa Planet watches in sorrow. Together, they reach out to the one group often overlooked in climate solutions: children. The result is a poetic, metaphor-rich journey that celebrates the power of small voices and shared responsibility.What sets this book apart is its grounding in real-world action. Before publishing her first children's title, Debbie Bartlett founded Litter-Free Felixstowe, a grassroots organisation uniting schools, families, and local businesses in a shared mission to protect public spaces. Her efforts earned her Suffolk's Green Hero Award and the admiration of Sir David Attenborough, who personally called her to thank her for taking action.Now, through Mother Nature's Letter, Bartlett brings her experience into classrooms and homes, blending storytelling with social purpose.The book is already being praised by teachers for its curriculum relevance, encouraging letter-writing, environmental literacy, and active citizenship. It is also aligned with the values behind many school-wide eco initiatives and assemblies.“Children are not just the inheritors of our environmental decisions,” Bartlett says.“They are participants, right now, with the creativity and empathy to help change course.”"Mother Nature's Letter" is now available for purchase via Amazon and major retailers.To arrange author interviews, school visits, or review copies, please contact Woodbridge Publishers at ...About the Author"Debbie Bartlett" is an environmental educator, author, and founder of Litter-Free Felixstowe. Her community-driven work has impacted schools, councils, and national campaigns in the logistics industry. Mother Nature's Letter is her third children's book, following Just One Child and Just One World, both of which have been sold internationally.

