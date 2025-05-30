Petition Launched To Press Ferris Bueller's Day Off Soundtrack On Vinyl For 40Th Anniversary

Run Out Groove Records, voted Burbank's Best record store for two years running.

Effort by Burbank record store, Run Out Groove Records, aims to secure official vinyl release of iconic 1986 film soundtrack.

- Jeff Ferguson, co-founder of Run Out Groove RecordsBURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly four decades after Ferris Bueller's Day Off first hit theaters, a Burbank-based record store has launched a public petition to press the film's long-missing soundtrack on vinyl for the first time.The 1986 teen comedy, written and directed by John Hughes, is widely remembered for its music-from the iconic use of Yello's“Oh Yeah” to The Dream Academy's instrumental cover of The Smiths'“Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want.” But despite the popularity of the songs, no official soundtrack album was released at the time.According to Hughes, the musical selections were too eclectic to make a traditional commercial release.“It didn't flow,” he reportedly told interviewers in later years, calling the soundtrack a“personal mixtape” that didn't seem like a viable album at the time.It wasn't until the film's 30th anniversary in 2016 that a limited soundtrack was issued-on CD only, with just 2,000 copies produced. A handful of the songs have appeared in various box sets and compilations over the years, but Ferris Bueller's Day Off has never received a dedicated vinyl release.That absence has prompted Run Out Groove Records, a local independent shop in Burbank's Magnolia Park neighborhood, to start a campaign to finally make it happen. The store launched the petition this week with the hope of encouraging Paramount Pictures, Viacom, and the Record Store Day organization to collaborate on a proper vinyl edition in time for the film's 40th anniversary in 2026.“It's one of the most memorable soundtracks of the 1980s,” said Jeff Ferguson, co-owner of Run Out Groove Records.“To have never seen it pressed to vinyl-especially during a full-blown vinyl renaissance-is kind of baffling.”The campaign kicked off during a community screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off held in conjunction with Magnolia Park's monthly Food Truck Friday event. The summer movie series, hosted in partnership with UMe Credit Union and local vendors, is showcasing classic 1980s films through August.Save (the) Ferris (soundtrack)!The petition can be found online at:

