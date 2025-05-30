SLAPBAK Announces Comeback With New Music, Reaffirming Commitment To Funk Genre

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After surviving a brutal battle with stage 4 cancer and navigating a 30-year climb through the gritty underground of American music, SLAPBAK-the unapologetically original funk-rock juggernaut led by frontman Jara Harris-isn't just making a comeback. They're igniting a funk revolution. Blending fire-forged resilience with soul-deep purpose, SLAPBAK's return isn't about reliving the past. It's about reshaping the future-where live musicianship, genre fusion, and fearless authenticity are back at center stage.In an era dominated by viral trends and digital mimicry, SLAPBAK is a breath of raw, analog air. Their sound is thunderous, their message intentional, and their comeback feels less like a reunion and more like a spiritual homecoming-for the band and for longtime fans hungry for music that moves the body and the soul.“I didn't come back to play it safe,” says Harris.“I came back because the world feels like it's losing touch with the feel of music. That human-to-human connection. That's what SLAPBAK is bringing back-raw, unfiltered, unapologetic funk.”Industry icon Randy Jackson felt that electricity the moment he saw a live clip of SLAPBAK's reenergized lineup. Within days Randy Jackson joined the band as their manager, bringing not just strategy but vision.“I've always believed in Jara and SLAPBAK,” says Band Manager Randy Jackson.“But this new version of the band is unbelievable."Musically, SLAPBAK is grounded in funk, but that's just the beginning. Their sound fuses searing rock guitars, gospel-infused vocals, hip-hop rhythm, and deep-pocket basslines into something wholly modern.“We're not chasing trends,” says Harris.“We're making the music we want to hear. Music that makes you think, move, sweat-and feel something.” The band's diversity fuels their fire-Black, white, Latino, male, female, Gen Z to Gen X. On stage, they're a united front. Off stage, they're a movement in motion.SLAPBAK's upcoming live shows will bring that movement directly to fans. Tour dates include May 31 at Ivan'z House in Laguna Beach, June 21 at Roscoe's Famous Deli in Fullerton, and June 28 back at Ivan'z House. Additional dates and a fall headlining tour will be announced soon.The new album, Funk Lives Matter, is more than a release-it's a rallying cry. With funk legends passing and the genre at risk of being overlooked in today's mainstream, SLAPBAK is taking a stand to keep it alive.“This album is a time capsule and a battle cry,” says Harris.“We're paying homage to the giants who paved the way-and challenging today's artists to bring real musicianship and message back to the forefront.” A follow-up album, Funk Lives Matter Pt. 2, is already in the works, proving that this mission is built to last.For Harris, the music is personal. After being told he might never speak again, every note, every stage, every crowd is sacred.“Surviving cancer changes everything,” he says.“You stop performing just to be seen. You perform because it's healing-for you and the people listening.” That intention is felt by audiences across California and beyond, with fans describing recent performances as“soul-shaking,”“explosive,” and“like nothing else out there.”Beyond the stage, SLAPBAK is launching“Funk Lives Matter Live,” a nationwide event series that blends performance with purpose. With plans to mentor young musicians, partner with schools, and support underserved music programs, the band is working to ensure the next generation doesn't just hear funk-but carries it forward.This isn't a band trending on the comeback circuit. With a sound that can't be ignored and a message that can't be muted, they're proving that real music never dies-it just waits for its moment. And for SLAPBAK, that moment is now.Follow SlapBak on Instagram & Facebook

