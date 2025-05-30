Highrock Resources Options Ontario Gold Property
In the event that the Option is exercised, the Company will grant a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty (" NSR ") in favour of the Optionor, subject to the ability of the Company to purchase 0.5% of the NSR (resulting in the remaining NSR being 1%) for a purchase price of $600,000 at any time after the NSR is granted.
All Common Shares issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Qualified Person Review
The technical and scientific information contained within this news release have been reviewed and approved by James Pirie, P.Eng, a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
About Highrock Resources Ltd.
Highrock Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on strategic and precious metals in North America.
