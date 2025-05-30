Evergreen Synthetic Grass Transforms Pet-Friendly Colorado Backyard

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fort Collins Turf recently installed 360 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Nature's Best in a home in Fort Collins, CO. Everlast Nature's Best artificial grass features a dynamic triple coloring of field green, lime green, and tan blade tones and has a pile height of approximately 1.75 inches. With a 67-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate foot traffic, including landscapes with regular pet use. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. Nature's Best is also one of the most durable options on the market. It's equipped with our proprietary backing, where each grass blade is triple-reinforced with innovative tuft bind technology. This makes it incredibly resistant to pull force, so pups can play all day while you remain stress-free. Non-toxic, safe for the whole family, and with a drainage rate of more than 30 gallons per hour per square yard, Everlast Nature's Best is the premier landscaping choice for homes with furry friends.

With a dog of their own and many neighbor dogs that stop by for playdates, Fort Collins Turf's client was seeking a pet-friendly landscaping solution that would remain safe and comfortable for their furry friends while reducing maintenance for them. "They wanted a pet-friendly and realistic-looking yard with little upkeep," explains Fort Collins Turf owner Brandon Claussen. "They were drawn to the way Nature's Best turf is cut and has variation in the length of the blades."

Although their client's installation area was modest in size, it posed a unique challenge for Fort Collins Turf because of their hardscaping requests. "One difficult aspect of this installation was the amount of stones placed throughout," says Claussen. "The customer wanted the flagstone walk path and the boulders all placed within the 360 square feet. The way we overcame that was precision cutting and highly experienced installers who made the client's dreams happen."

Fort Collins Turf was created in 2024 as an expansion of East Valley Turf, founded in 2017, which serves the Gilbert, AZ, area. "Our family has been doing turf out in the Valley for eight years, using SGW the entire time," says Claussen. "With the expansion of SGW into Colorado, we decided to pursue expanding into the Northern Colorado market and provide the same quality turf that the Arizona market has." Specializing exclusively in synthetic grass installation, Fort Collins Turf strives to provide impeccable craftsmanship with five-star service for all Fort Collins-area residents.

Fort Collins Turf is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for May 2025.

Fort Collins Turf specializes in artificial grass installations of unparalleled quality for Northern Colorado residents. After finding success in the Gilbert, AZ, area as East Valley Turf, the company expanded into Colorado last year to provide local residents with the same high-quality SGW turf accessible in Arizona. With 8 years in the industry, Fort Collins Turf strives to provide superior turf to the community at an affordable rate while providing the best possible customer service.

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds.

