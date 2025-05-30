Publication Relating To Transparency Notifications
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Ryan Wilder
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Vestal Point Capital, LLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Vestal Point Capital, LP
|3,000,688
|1,809,843
|0
|4.84%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|3,000,688
|1,809,843
|4.84%
|TOTAL
|1,809,843
|0
|4.84%
|0.00%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member). Additional information: Vestal Point Capital, LP is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instruction.
*
* *
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...
Attachment
-
2025 05 30 PR Transparency notifications 2025 05 (Vestal Point) (ENG)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment