Publication Relating To Transparency Notifications


2025-05-30 04:45:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

REGULATED INFORMATION

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), May 30, 2025 , 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Vestal Point Capital

On May 27, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Vestal Point Capital following an acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Based on the notification, Vestal Point Capital holds 1,809,843 voting rights, representing 4.84% of the total number of voting rights on May 21, 2025 (37,427,265).

The notification dated May 27, 2025 contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    • Vestal Point Capital, LLC (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
    • Vestal Point Capital, LP (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
    • Ryan Wilder (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)
  • Date on which the threshold was crossed: May 21, 2025
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%
  • Denominator: 37,427,265
  • Notified details:
A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
# of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
Ryan Wilder 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Vestal Point Capital, LLC 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Vestal Point Capital, LP 3,000,688 1,809,843 0 4.84% 0.00%
Subtotal 3,000,688 1,809,843 4.84%
TOTAL 1,809,843 0 4.84% 0.00%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member).
  • Additional information: Vestal Point Capital, LP is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instruction.

Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...

