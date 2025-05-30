Banqup Group Receives Swedish Competition Authority Approval For 21 Grams Divestment
The approval from the Swedish Competition Authority represents an important step toward completing the previously announced transaction. The Swedish Competition Authority has published its approval decision on its website .
Parties are planning to close in the first half of 2025.
Financial Calendar:
- 26 August 2025: Publication of the H1 2025 results (webcast) 13 November 2025: Publication of the Q3 2025 business update
About Banqup Group
Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Unifiedpost Group | Global leaders in digital solutions
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
