Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Goodyear To Participate In TD Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference


2025-05-30 04:31:02
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AKRON, Ohio, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT ) said today it will participate in a fireside chat during TD Cowen's 9th Annual Future of The Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Itay Michaeli, senior analyst at TD Cowen, will host Mark W. Stewart, chief executive officer and president, and Christina L. Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a fireside chat. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website: . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to . GT-FN

MEDIA CONTACT:
DOUG GRASSIAN
330.796.3855
[email protected]

ANALYST CONTACT:
GREG SHANK
330.796.5008
[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30052025003732001241ID1109617505

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search