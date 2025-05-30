Goodyear To Participate In TD Cowen Future Of The Consumer Conference

AKRON, Ohio, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT ) said today it will participate in a fireside chat during TD Cowen's 9th Annual Future of The Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Itay Michaeli, senior analyst at TD Cowen, will host Mark W. Stewart, chief executive officer and president, and Christina L. Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer, in a fireside chat. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website: . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 68,000 people and manufactures its products in 53 facilities in 20 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to . GT-FN

MEDIA CONTACT:

DOUG GRASSIAN

330.796.3855

[email protected]

ANALYST CONTACT:

GREG SHANK

330.796.5008

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED