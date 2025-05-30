Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results From 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting
|
Election of Directors
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Nolan Watson
|
174,714,604
|
99.26 %
|
1,297,328
|
0.74 %
|
David Awram
|
173,247,072
|
98.43 %
|
2,764,861
|
1.57 %
|
David E. De Witt
|
168,801,580
|
95.90 %
|
7,210,352
|
4.10 %
|
Andrew T. Swarthout
|
168,949,013
|
95.99 %
|
7,062,919
|
4.01 %
|
John P.A. Budreski
|
154,624,590
|
87.85 %
|
21,387,342
|
12.15 %
|
Mary L. Little
|
139,978,560
|
79.53 %
|
36,033,373
|
20.47 %
|
Vera Kobalia
|
172,613,405
|
98.07 %
|
3,398,528
|
1.93 %
|
Elif Levesque
|
145,709,384
|
82.78 %
|
30,302,549
|
17.22 %
Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at .
Contact Information
For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at or email us at [email protected] .
ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES
Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of approximately 230 royalties, of which 40 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: .
