Patientrightsadvocate Applauds Florida Attorney General's Bold Action To Protect Healthcare Consumers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientRightsAdvocate (PRA) applauded Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier for formally opening an investigation into the deceptive and predatory practices of Florida hospitals flouting state law and federal price transparency rules .

"Hospitals have hidden their prices yet have forced patients to sign a blank check before they can get care. As long as prices have been hidden, hospitals have been able to charge whatever they want," said Cynthia A. Fisher, Founder and Chair of PRA.

Florida law states that unfair and deceptive acts and practices are "unlawful," which include omitting material information like prices. Yet, hospitals often require patients to sign contracts accepting full financial responsibility without any knowledge of prices.

"The Attorney General's action seeks to protect patients through actual upfront prices. This investigation will protect Floridians from hospitals' predatory practices, prevent overcharges, and make bills accountable," continued Fisher. "Ultimately, these consumer protections will help Americans to lower their costs."

The Attorney General's investigation is in line with President Trump's historic price transparency executive order that requires real, upfront prices, not estimates, which will empower consumers with competition and choice, and lower the cost of healthcare.

Background:



Across Florida, some hospitals have charge-to-cost ratios showing charges over 10x the hospital's cost.

In 2021, non-profit Advent Health Orlando made news for billing a patient with insurance over half a million dollars following her son's birth. After a press inquiry, the hospital lowered the bill to just $300 total.

In PRA's latest Hospital Price Transparency report, only 29% of Florida hospitals reviewed were in full compliance with the federal price transparency rule, and only 3% posted sufficient pricing data for consumers to shop and compare.

Wide price variation is prevalent nationwide. Last week, CMS took steps to reveal all actual prices to consumers so they can identify the vast variation and make informed decisions.

Price transparency has received wide bipartisan support in Congress and from Americans nationwide.

According to a new poll by PRA, 96% of voters agree that Americans "deserve to know the price of their healthcare before they receive it." Economists agree that healthcare price transparency would save up to $1 trillion in the American economy annually.

About PRA:

PatientRightsAdvocate (PRA) is a leading national healthcare price transparency organization dedicated to ushering in systemwide transparency through advocacy, testimony, media, legal research, and grassroots campaigns. PRA believes that the availability and visibility of actual, upfront healthcare prices will greatly lower costs for patients and employers through a functional, competitive healthcare marketplace.

SOURCE Patient Rights Advocate

