Spanglish Movies Partners With Claro To Bring Floutv To Puerto Rican Audiences

Spanglish Movies is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Claro to deliver FLOUtv's innovative programming to Puerto Rican viewers.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spanglish Movies, a leading media and entertainment company specializing in Spanish-language content, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Claro, a prominent mobile and telecommunications provider, to deliver FLOUtv's innovative programming to Puerto Rican viewers. This collaboration marks a significant step in connecting first- and second-generation Puerto Rican audiences in the U.S. and beyond with culturally resonant content that celebrates their heritage and stories.FLOUtv, one of Spanglish Movies' flagship streaming platforms, offers a dynamic Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) experience, featuring a blend of live and on-demand Spanish and English content. Tailored specifically for Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Cuban communities, FLOUtv delivers a diverse array of genres, including electrifying Puerto Rican Lucha Libre, Dominican films, and Latin music shows, ensuring programming that resonates "a tu ritmo" (at your rhythm).Through this partnership with Claro, Spanglish Movies leverages advanced technology and cultural expertise to expand access to FLOUtv, making it available to Puerto Rican households via Claro's extensive network. This initiative builds on Spanglish Movies' commitment to authentic engagement with Hispanic audiences, as demonstrated by their strategic collaborations with mobile companies like Claro and their leadership in the Connected TV (CTV) ecosystem.Gustavo Aparicio, CEO of Spanglish Movies, stated,“Partnering with Claro allows us to bring FLOUtv's unique and culturally rich content directly to Puerto Rican viewers, strengthening their connection to home and heritage. This collaboration exemplifies our mission to bridge technology and culture, ensuring Hispanic audiences have access to programming that reflects their diverse identities.”This partnership not only enhances Claro's offerings with premium Spanish-language content but also reinforces Spanglish Movies' role as a pioneer in reaching underserved minority audiences through innovative media solutions. Puerto Rican viewers can now immerse themselves in FLOUtv's unparalleled catalog, accessible through Claro's platforms, marking a new era of culturally relevant entertainment.For more information, contact ....

