Alexander & Baldwin To Participate In Nareit's Reitweek: 2025 Investor Conference

HONOLULU, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based owner, operator, and developer of high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, today announced that its management team will participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference in New York. A&B will present an overview of its business and operations, followed by a question and answer session.

Alexander & Baldwin Presentation

Date : Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time : 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Event Link : Alexander & Baldwin Webcast

The webcast may be accessed at the above link. A replay of the webcast will also be made available. Investor Materials for the conference scheduled for June 2–5, 2025, may be accessed on the Company's website at .

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 4.0 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 21 retail centers, 14 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 146 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 155-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Learn more about A&B at .

Contact:

Jordan Hino

[email protected]

SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

