Alexander & Baldwin To Participate In Nareit's Reitweek: 2025 Investor Conference
HONOLULU, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based owner, operator, and developer of high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, today announced that its management team will participate in Nareit's REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference in New York. A&B will present an overview of its business and operations, followed by a question and answer session.
Alexander & Baldwin Presentation
Date : Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Time : 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Event Link : Alexander & Baldwin Webcast
The webcast may be accessed at the above link. A replay of the webcast will also be made available. Investor Materials for the conference scheduled for June 2–5, 2025, may be accessed on the Company's website at .
About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 4.0 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 21 retail centers, 14 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 146 acres of ground lease assets. Over its 155-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.
Learn more about A&B at .
Contact:
Jordan Hino
[email protected]
SOURCE Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment