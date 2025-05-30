ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Total Net Assets
$966,409,431
$978,431,163
$966,421,294
NAV Per Share
$11.21
$11.35
$11.21
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025, total net investment income was $15,829,657 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(10,907,723) or $(0.13) per share for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2025
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2024
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024
Total Net Investment
Income
$ 15,829,657
$16,146,424
$17,708,394
Per Share
$0.18
$0.19
$0.21
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$(10,907,723)
$(8,683,161)
$2,688,872
Per Share
$(0.13)
$(0.10)
$0.04
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
