ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS


2025-05-30 04:16:04
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2025 were $966,409,431 as compared with $978,431,163 on December 31, 2024 and $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, the net asset value per share was $11.21 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024




Total Net Assets

$966,409,431

$978,431,163

$966,421,294

NAV Per Share

$11.21

$11.35

$11.21

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025, total net investment income was $15,829,657 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(10,907,723) or $(0.13) per share for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2025

Third Quarter

Ended

December 31, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024




Total Net Investment

Income

$ 15,829,657

$16,146,424

$17,708,394

Per Share

$0.18

$0.19

$0.21

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(10,907,723)

$(8,683,161)

$2,688,872

Per Share

$(0.13)

$(0.10)

$0.04

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

