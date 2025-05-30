Klear.Ai: Trusted Partner For Critical Policy, Risk And Claims Solutions. No Strings.

Because they are privately held, Klear can move quickly. They can listen deeply. And they can shape a roadmap around real-world needs-not investor pressure. That agility has allowed Klear to respond to rapidly evolving demands across sectors like public entities, TPAs, carriers, and risk pools-delivering tailored configurations and faster time-to-value than legacy or PE-backed platforms.

"Every organization we work with is making a generational technology decision," said Brijesh Kumar, CEO of Klear. "They're not looking for a vendor who might be acquired or pivoted away in three years. They want a true partner-someone who can deliver on day one, and still be innovating with them in year five and beyond."

A Platform That Thinks Ahead

The platform helps clients cut claims costs, streamline workflows, and extract deep insights from complex data across the risk lifecycle. With embedded Native AI, Klear delivers smarter triage, reserve forecasting, subrogation, fraud detection, and performance benchmarking-right out of the box.

Your Decision, Backed by the Right Partner

When selecting a mission-critical partner, trust the philosophy as much as the pitch. Klear offers:



Proven industry expertise with zero client churn

Speed and responsiveness from a tightly aligned team

Long-term trusted advisor

Predictability and partnership of a privately-owned company Clear, customer-first innovation roadmap

With Klear, you're not just buying software; you're securing a stable, focused partner with the technology to support your key initiatives.

About ai

Klear delivers integrated, AI-powered solutions for policy, claims, risk, and analytics-purpose-built for the modern insurance ecosystem. With Native AI woven into the fabric of the product and a commitment to customer outcomes, Klear empowers carriers, public entities, TPAs, and risk pools to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and reduce costs-at scale.

