FARE Announces Support Of The American Center For Cures

MCLEAN, Va., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) today announces its support for the American Center for Cures , a bipartisan effort to prevent and cure major diseases. Following FARE's inaugural Mind Meld Innovation Summit, which convened leading scientific minds toward a cure for food allergy, CEO Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, underscores the urgency of aligning with national bipartisan efforts to advance prevention and accelerate cures with a statement of support.

"As both a clinician and someone living with food allergy, I've seen the impact of a serious, chronic disease on the patient community and their caregivers and loved ones," said Dr. Poblete. "Food allergy is emblematic of a broader crisis where millions of Americans suffer from chronic disease with no cure and in the case of food allergy, few options. That's why bold, bipartisan initiatives like the American Center for Cures are not just timely, they're essential. We need national leadership that creates the opportunity for real solutions for patients."

Food allergy is a serious, potentially life-threatening disease of the immune system. Facts and statistics that highlight the breadth and impact of food allergy, illustrating the importance of this concerted effort, include:



A growing community of more than 33 million people in the U.S. with food allergy, including nearly 6 million children.

Every 10 seconds in the U.S., a food allergy reaction sends someone to the emergency room.

More than 170 foods have been reported to cause food allergy reactions in the U.S. A 2011-2012 analysis showed that caring for children with food allergies cost U.S. families nearly $25 billion annually. In CPI-adjusted dollars, this equates to $33 billion in 2024.

Research has shown that food allergy has a significant impact on caregivers and families as well. As an example, one study shows that mothers of food-allergic children under age five have significantly higher blood-pressure measurements and report significantly greater levels of psychosocial stress than mothers whose preschool-aged children do not have food allergies.

Dr. Poblete continued, "The effects of serious, chronic disease on families and caregivers are far reaching and part of the reason the American Center for Cures' efforts are critical. FARE is proud to support these key objectives."

About FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education)

FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the leading nonprofit organization that empowers the food allergy patient across their journey of managing the disease. FARE delivers innovation by focusing on three strategic pillars-advocacy, research, and education. FARE's initiatives accelerate the future of food allergy through effective policies and legislation, novel strategies toward prevention, diagnosis, treatment and a cure, while building awareness and community. To learn more, visit .

