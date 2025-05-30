Mobility City Holdings Inc Celebrates Six Years Of Serving People In Lake County Illinois & Surrounding Communities

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Storefront ofMobility City of Lake County IL,888 East Belvidere Rd Unit 401 Grays Lake, IL 60030, 224-234-2311

Inside the showroom of Mobility City of Lake County IL is a wide variety of mobility equipment for rent and for sale

Mobility City of Lake County Illinois owners, Kevin and Leeann Pignone

Kevin Pignone opened his showroom in Grayslake IL with a mission to help people with mobility challenges via the repair, rental and sale of mobility equipment

BOCA RATON, FL, US, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., the premier retail network in $8 Bn healthcare market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, power recliners, hospital beds and more, announced today that its Mobility City of Lake County IL franchise will be celebrated its sixth anniversary in Spring 2025. This milestone marks six years of providing top-quality mobility solutions for residents with disabilities in the Lake County IL area. The location has a showroom with a wide selection of mobility equipment, and uniquely offers house calls via mobile technicians in vans if you can't get into the store.Since its opening in 2019, Mobility City of Lake County has been dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with mobility issues. The franchise offers a wide range of services, including equipment repair, rental, and sales, making it a one-stop-shop for all mobility needs. The showroom is fully equipped with the latest and most advanced mobility products, ensuring that customers have access to the best options available."We are thrilled to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Mobility City of Lake County IL" said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Our franchisee, Kevin Pignone, has been committed to providing top-notch solutions for individuals with disabilities, and we are proud of the level of service his company has provided to the Lake County IL community for the past six years. We look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers.""With a knowledgeable and compassionate staff, this franchise has gained a reputation for exceptional customer service and quality products." said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "Congratulations to Kevin Pignone, and his team at Mobility City of Lake County on their sixth anniversary, and here's to many more years of providing solutions for the community,"The Mobility City of Lake County IL franchise has become a trusted and reliable resource for residents with disabilities in the area in need of equipment repairs, rental and sales . "My own father had mobility issues and we had a difficult time finding a business owner who cared enough to repair his equipment for him. Since opening our showroom, it has been our honor to help thousands of people with their mobility equipment," said Kevin Pignone, Owner, Mobility City of Lake County.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally with 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US. Awarded an "Exemplary Provider" rating by the HME Compliance Team, Mobility City continues to expand its network nationally with 90 showrooms opened and committed in top markets across the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the home care equipment industry, the company's Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit .

FJ Bianco

Mobility City

+1 561-300-4100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Mobility City business explained in 30 Seconds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.