PERIOD. And Alliance For Period Supplies Celebrate The Introduction Of The Menstrual Equity For All Act Of 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Menstrual Equity Act of 2025 aims to eliminate period poverty and expand access to menstrual products.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Congresswoman Grace Meng Reintroduces Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2025Congresswoman Grace Meng (D-NY) has officially reintroduced the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2025 (H.R. 3644 ), building on the bold and comprehensive foundation of the 2023 bill . The legislation aims to eliminate period poverty, expand access to menstrual products, and ensure that no one has to miss out on life because of their period.The Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2025 dramatically expands federal support for menstrual health by:Requiring Medicaid to cover menstrual productsEstablishing a grant program through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to help low-income families afford menstrual products.Increasing Social Services Block Grant funding to states to support free distribution of menstrual products to low-income individualsProhibiting state and local taxes on menstrual productsThe bill also mandates that menstrual products be made freely available in federal and state correctional facilities, public restrooms in federal buildings, campuses of higher education, elementary and secondary schools, large workplaces, and emergency food and shelter sites.Meng's legislation continues to lead the national conversation around menstrual equity by recognizing menstruation as a public issue, not a private burden.“We applaud the reintroduction of the Menstrual Equity for All Act in this Congress," said Michela Bedard, Executive Director at PERIOD.“This bill represents a landmark and comprehensive approach to expand menstrual health and period product access for students and families in need across the country. When nearly 1 in 4 US students can't afford period products, we call on Congress to support this solution. Menstruation should never be a barrier to education.”We know that period supplies are basic essentials that all people who menstruate require to participate in daily life – going to work, school, and engaging in everyday events,” said Joanne Goldblum, CEO of the Alliance for Period Supplies.“The Menstrual Equity for All Act ensures equitable access to period supplies so that millions of people can earn, learn, and thrive. We thank Congresswoman Meng for championing the Menstrual Equity for All Act and fully support the bill as it offers a comprehensive solution to a major public health issue. Its passage is long overdue."“ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association is proud to be a founding member of the National Coalition to End Period Poverty (NCEPP) alongside PERIOD. and Alliance for Period Supplies and more than 20 other groups, because we believe access to necessary period care products, is fundamental to public health and human dignity,” said John Nothdurft, Director of Government Affairs for ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association.“This legislation is in line with NCEPP's mission to promote menstrual health and hygiene in every facility, for everyone.”For more information on the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2025 or to request further information, refer to the media contacts below.PERIOD. - Emily Swanigan, Strategic Communications Manager, ...Alliance for Period Supplies - Troy Moore, Chief of External Affairs, ...

