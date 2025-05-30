Finding Balance: Managing Kids' Screen Time To Promote Positive Mental Health Habits From Altapointe Health Child Psychiatrist
"The better question to ask is: What is screen time replacing?"Post thi
Dr. Todd acknowledges that technology plays a real role in modern life. "Phones and electronics are a part of their world, whether we like it or not," he said. "They offer educational tools, social connection, and convenience. But balance is key."
Start Small and Be Consistent
One of Dr. Todd's top tips is to establish no-phone zones. Mealtimes are a perfect opportunity. "Sit down for 20 minutes. Everyone puts their phone in a pile and just talks to each other," he suggested. Simple rituals like this can foster connection and model healthy habits.
Parents should also reflect on their own screen behavior. "If you're on your phone at the dinner table, it's hard to ask your child not to be," Dr. Todd said. Children mirror adult behavior, making it critical for parents to lead by example.
Talk About It Early-and Often
Rather than waiting until screen use becomes a problem, Dr. Todd advises starting the conversation early. "If you wait until your child is 16 to set rules, they're going to push back. It's not fair to them," he said. "You have to explain the 'why' behind the rules and help them understand how screen use affects things like sleep, mood, and school performance."
He also highlighted the value of open-ended conversations. Instead of issuing commands, ask questions. For example, "Have you noticed that when you're on your phone late, it's harder to get up for school?"
It's Okay to Be Bored
Perhaps most surprisingly, Dr. Todd pointed out that boredom isn't a bad thing. "Sometimes being bored is normal-and even necessary. It gives kids a chance to think, daydream, read a book, or just be present," he said.
Final Word for Families
Dr. Todd encourages parents not to feel overwhelmed. "Start small. Make it a family effort. And remember-your goal isn't to eliminate screen time completely, but to build habits that allow your child to grow, learn, and connect in healthier ways."
ABOUT ALTAPOINTE
AltaPointe Health provides more than 1 million primary and behavioral healthcare services each year to over 45,000 people across seven counties in Alabama. As one of the most comprehensive behavioral healthcare providers in the southeast, AltaPointe operates two psychiatric hospitals, a walk-in behavioral health crisis center, and more than 20 outpatient clinics. AltaPointe offers care that addresses the whole person, because mental health and physical health are deeply connected. To learn more about how AltaPointe is helping communities thrive through mental wellness, visit .
SOURCE AltaPointe Health Systems
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment