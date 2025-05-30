Finding Balance: Managing Kids' Screen Time To Promote Positive Mental Health Habits From Altapointe Health Child Psychiatrist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "There's no magic number of minutes that's right for every child," Dr. Todd explained. "The better question to ask is: What is screen time replacing?" He encouraged parents to look at what their children are missing out on when they're on devices. Are they spending less time with friends, getting less exercise, or struggling to finish homework? These are signs that screens may be intruding on healthy development.

Dr. Todd acknowledges that technology plays a real role in modern life. "Phones and electronics are a part of their world, whether we like it or not," he said. "They offer educational tools, social connection, and convenience. But balance is key."

Start Small and Be Consistent

One of Dr. Todd's top tips is to establish no-phone zones. Mealtimes are a perfect opportunity. "Sit down for 20 minutes. Everyone puts their phone in a pile and just talks to each other," he suggested. Simple rituals like this can foster connection and model healthy habits.

Parents should also reflect on their own screen behavior. "If you're on your phone at the dinner table, it's hard to ask your child not to be," Dr. Todd said. Children mirror adult behavior, making it critical for parents to lead by example.

Talk About It Early-and Often

Rather than waiting until screen use becomes a problem, Dr. Todd advises starting the conversation early. "If you wait until your child is 16 to set rules, they're going to push back. It's not fair to them," he said. "You have to explain the 'why' behind the rules and help them understand how screen use affects things like sleep, mood, and school performance."

He also highlighted the value of open-ended conversations. Instead of issuing commands, ask questions. For example, "Have you noticed that when you're on your phone late, it's harder to get up for school?"

It's Okay to Be Bored

Perhaps most surprisingly, Dr. Todd pointed out that boredom isn't a bad thing. "Sometimes being bored is normal-and even necessary. It gives kids a chance to think, daydream, read a book, or just be present," he said.

Final Word for Families

Dr. Todd encourages parents not to feel overwhelmed. "Start small. Make it a family effort. And remember-your goal isn't to eliminate screen time completely, but to build habits that allow your child to grow, learn, and connect in healthier ways."

