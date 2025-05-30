Gallup-Mckinley County Schools To Transform K-12 Virtual School

District announces enhanced virtual education program bringing expanded opportunities and support for students

GALLUP, N.M., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup-McKinley County Schools announced today its strategic plans to transform and operate RISE Online Academy New Mexico, the district's K-12 virtual school, beginning with the 2025-26 school year. This represents an evolution of the current academy, bringing enhanced educational experiences and expanded opportunities to students and families throughout the district and state.

"We are excited to enhance our K-12 virtual offering and provide our students and families with a quality learning experience," said Mike Hyatt, Superintendent at Gallup-McKinley County Schools. "This transformation will bring new opportunities, improved support systems, and more ways for our students to succeed academically while maintaining the flexibility that virtual education provides."

The new and expanded offerings include:



Innovative Curriculum Options : New curriculum pathways that align with student interests and goals, supported by supplemental tools and resources to enrich the online learning experience.

Flexible Scheduling : The program accommodates diverse student needs with both synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities, allowing students to balance education with other commitments.

Engaging Extracurricular Activities : Students can participate in virtual and in-person clubs, interest-based activities, field trips, workshops, and community events to build connections and enhance their educational experience.

Increased Teacher Support and Engagement : Instructor availability and support systems provide more personalized attention and academic guidance for each student. Enhanced Technology Access : Enrolled students will receive school-provided laptops and access to enhanced WiFi coverage.

The transformed virtual school will continue to serve students throughout New Mexico, with the current academy families receiving detailed information about enrollment continuation. More information about the enhanced program and new opportunities will be available in the coming weeks.

Interested families are encouraged to visit EnrollRiseAcademy to register for fall or email [email protected] for information on enrollment procedures and enhanced program offerings.

SOURCE Gallup-McKinley County Schools

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED