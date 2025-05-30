Anne Marie Otáñez Joins Utah Black Chamber Board, Advancing Inclusive Leadership And Community Empowerment

Anne Marie Otanez

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Executive coach, author, and Microsoft Chief of Staff Anne Marie Otáñez has officially joined the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce, a move that aligns with her ongoing commitment to advancing inclusive leadership, supporting Black professionals, and investing in the future of underrepresented entrepreneurs.

With more than 20 years of experience in executive roles across tech, healthcare, and entertainment industries, Otáñez brings a depth of strategy, influence, and empathy to her work. Through her business, Own Your Power with Anne Marie, and her Chief of Staff Academy , she helps professionals step into high-impact roles with clarity, courage, and purpose.

“I'm honored to join a team that's been creating real change in Utah,” says Otáñez.“I look forward to learning, listening, and doing the work to carry that impact forward with purpose and heart.”

A Personal and Strategic Investment in Community

For Otáñez, joining the Chamber is more than a membership-it's a deliberate step toward cultivating deeper local connections and supporting Utah's growing network of Black-owned businesses and emerging leaders.

As a Black Haitian American, daughter of immigrants, and proud Christian, she brings a unique voice to the executive space-one rooted in cultural awareness, resilience, and a belief in leading with intention. Her presence in the Chamber complements her broader mission to help others lead from behind the scenes with impact and integrity.

Building Bridges Between Strategy and Community

Otáñez is known for building frameworks that unlock executive alignment, mentoring current and aspiring Chiefs of Staff, and guiding leaders through transformative growth. Her Chief of Staff Academy is a first-of-its-kind premier boutique leadership development program tailored for professionals who support and shape executive decision-making.

With her addition to the Chamber's community, Otáñez will continue to elevate conversations around equity, representation, and leadership development-while also offering practical insight, mentorship, and collaboration to fellow members.

“This is about showing up for the community that has always supported me,” she says.“Representation matters, but so does action. I'm excited to connect, uplift, and share what I've learned along the way.”

About Anne Marie Otáñez

Anne Marie Otáñez is a strategic executive coach, author, and founder of Own Your Power with Anne Marie and the Chief of Staff Academy. With over two decades of experience-including leadership roles at Microsoft, Disney, and Apple-she helps professionals navigate complexity, drive impact, and lead with authenticity. She is the author of The Chief of Staff: An Insider's Guide to Becoming a Strategic Partner in the Executive Suite and a passionate advocate for underrepresented leaders in business.

