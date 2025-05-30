Violin Prodigy Maria Dueñas And Soprano Saioa Hernandez Come To Carnegie Hall With Spain's Teatro Real June 5

Teatro Real Artists at Carnegie Hall

Teatro Real is bringing its full orchestra to the United States for an unforgettable concert, with tickets available from under $20.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its strategic internationalization plan, the award-winning Teatro Real is coming to the United States with its full orchestra June 5 to present“A Musical Fantasy from Spain” at 8:30 pm on Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. With tickets available from under $20, this offers an outstanding cultural experience for all those in New York.Headlining the program are 22-year old violin prodigy Maria Dueñas , who will perform the solo for Erich Wolfgang Korngold's“Violin Concerto in D Major,” and world-renowned soprano Saioa Hernandez , who will make her U.S. debut with arias from Spanish zarzuelas and operas by Serrano and Penella, along with Falla's“La Vida Breve.” The concert will be conducted by Maestro David Afkham, director of the Spanish National Orchestra.“We are immensely proud to bring the Teatro Real to Carnegie Hall, sharing Spain's rich artistic heritage and musical bounty with our sister city of New York and the world,” said Gregorio Marañon, president of Teatro Real.“We look forward to many more opportunities to foster this cultural exchange and continue raising the profile of classical music worldwide.”Born in Granada, Spain, in 2002, Maria Dueñas began her musical journey at age six. Her exceptional talent quickly transformed her into a highly sought-after performer on the global stage, where she has captivated audiences with her breathtaking technique and artistic maturity. She has already earned numerous international awards and recognitions, including winning the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin Competition for Young Violinists in 2021.Born in Madrid, Spain, soprano Saioa Hernandez has garnered international acclaim for her powerful voice and dramatic interpretations. Her reputation as a captivating performer who brings depth and intensity to every character she portrays has made her one of the most regularly engaged performers in major opera houses around the globe, including Wiener Staatsoper, Teatro alla Scala di Milano, Berliner Staatsoper, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Sidney Opera House, Opera de Paris, and Bayerische Staatsoper. Hernandez recently opened the season at the Paris National Opera with Tosca directed by Gustavo Dudamel and debuted the role of Turandot at the Teatro Real.Teatro Real began holding annual concerts in the United States under Her Majesty Queen Sofia in 2022 as part of the celebrations around the two cities' 40th Anniversary as Sister Cities. The opera house then brought its full orchestra to Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in 2023 and to Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall in 2024. Throughout this time, Teatro Real has also organized chamber concerts with orchestra soloists at various University Club and Americas Society recitals.ABOUT TEATRO REALThe Teatro Real, or Royal Theatre, is an independently-run public foundation with significant civil society involvement in its governing and funding bodies, and the participation – at state, regional and local level – of the Spanish Ministry of Culture, the Regional Government of Madrid, and Madrid City Council. Founded over 200 years ago, it is deemed Spain's major institution for the musical and performing arts, and is the leading national opera house, with significant and growing global outreach. In recent years, aided by solid, professional and independent management, the Theatre has received numerous accolades, including the International Opera Award for the World's Best Opera Company.Its artistic programming strives for excellence, taking in both a traditional and contemporary lyrical repertoire with special attention to recovering Spanish heritage. Its main goals include attracting new audiences, and appealing to young people in particular.With the King and Queen of Spain as its honorary presidents, the Theatre's main governing body is its Board of Governors. The Board chooses its own President at the proposal of the Spanish Minister for Culture and Sports.

Concha Barrigós

Teatro Real

+34 639 15 18 77

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.