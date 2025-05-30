New Brand Montage Swimwear Debuts At Miami Swim Week With Runway Show

MENAFN - PR Newswire) All 12 designers were spotted on the runway modeling a piece from their own collection for one big reveal that left viewers in awe. The group of powerful women worked closely with Montage Swimwear for an opportunity of a lifetime to create their very own collection from start to finish. The brand encouraged the emerging designers to take charge of their new business venture from the design process and campaign shoots all the way to the stage bringing their visions to life one step at a time.

Each collection reflects the designer's personal style with unique touches of character along with inspiration from their favorite vacation destinations. Designed with the intent to be worn for pool parties, summer soirees, beach vacations and beyond, the 12 collections fuse function with fashion for a limitless wardrobe. Styles include swimwear and coverups to summer-focused ready to wear with prices ranging from $100-$200.

Montage Swimwear will continue the launch celebrations with an exclusive VIP event hosted with popular swimwear brand Dippin' Daisy's on Saturday, May 31st at The Sagamore Hotel. The event will welcome an intimate group to enjoy gifting suites, live DJ's, drinks and more. Following, Montage Swimwear will keep the party alive with an all-inclusive after party that is open to the public featuring DJ Vice, poolside drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere.

The designers of the first 12 capsule collections are Abby Bagley , Ava Stewart , Bre Tiesi , Brit Manuela , Daniela Tablante , Freicheska Scalze , Ivy Bagley , Janey Lee , Kamila Davies , Kayla Fitzgerald , Taylor Ranftle , and Tiffany Keller . All 12 collections are available to shop now at .

About Montage Swimwear

Founded by Bryan Skowronek, Montage Swimwear is a brand new label entering the market with 12 signature capsule collections. Each designed by accomplished models in their own right, the collections offer fun and flirty styles ranging from swimwear to complementary ready-to-wear. The novelty brand aims to put the power back in the hands of industry tastemakers by empowering young women to explore their creative and entrepreneurial potential. Montage Swimwear is pioneering a new business model with innovation and collaboration at the forefront.

Press Contact

Alyssa McDonald

[email protected]

SOURCE Montage Swimwear