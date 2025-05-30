New Brand Montage Swimwear Debuts At Miami Swim Week With Runway Show
Each collection reflects the designer's personal style with unique touches of character along with inspiration from their favorite vacation destinations. Designed with the intent to be worn for pool parties, summer soirees, beach vacations and beyond, the 12 collections fuse function with fashion for a limitless wardrobe. Styles include swimwear and coverups to summer-focused ready to wear with prices ranging from $100-$200.
Montage Swimwear will continue the launch celebrations with an exclusive VIP event hosted with popular swimwear brand Dippin' Daisy's on Saturday, May 31st at The Sagamore Hotel. The event will welcome an intimate group to enjoy gifting suites, live DJ's, drinks and more. Following, Montage Swimwear will keep the party alive with an all-inclusive after party that is open to the public featuring DJ Vice, poolside drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere.
The designers of the first 12 capsule collections are Abby Bagley , Ava Stewart , Bre Tiesi , Brit Manuela , Daniela Tablante , Freicheska Scalze , Ivy Bagley , Janey Lee , Kamila Davies , Kayla Fitzgerald , Taylor Ranftle , and Tiffany Keller . All 12 collections are available to shop now at .
About Montage Swimwear
Founded by Bryan Skowronek, Montage Swimwear is a brand new label entering the market with 12 signature capsule collections. Each designed by accomplished models in their own right, the collections offer fun and flirty styles ranging from swimwear to complementary ready-to-wear. The novelty brand aims to put the power back in the hands of industry tastemakers by empowering young women to explore their creative and entrepreneurial potential. Montage Swimwear is pioneering a new business model with innovation and collaboration at the forefront.
Press Contact
Alyssa McDonald
[email protected]
SOURCE Montage Swimwear
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment