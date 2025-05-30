Provider Network Holdings Appoints Dr. Edith A. Perez, M.D. As Chief Medical Officer Of Cornerstone Specialty Network

PEARLAND, Texas, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Specialty Network ("Cornerstone"), a leading provider of innovative solutions for specialty providers and a subsidiary of Provider Network Holdings ("PNH"), a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners, today announced the appointment of Dr. Edith A. Perez, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Perez is a world-renowned translational researcher and cancer specialist with more than three decades of experience advancing clinical care, research, and medical strategy. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Perez will oversee Cornerstone's clinical programs, drive evidence-based initiatives, and collaborate with provider partners to further Cornerstone's mission of empowering specialty practices and improving patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Dr. Perez to the Cornerstone Specialty Network team," said Joel Schaedler, CEO of Cornerstone Specialty Network. "Her distinguished track record in clinical leadership and dedication to advancing patient care will be instrumental as we continue to expand our solutions and support for specialty providers nationwide. Dr. Perez's expertise will further strengthen Cornerstone's commitment to delivering best-in-class clinical programs and driving innovation across the network."

Dr. Perez has served in multiple leadership positions across academic, clinical, and industry settings, including as Professor Emeritus at Mayo Clinic, Chief Medical Officer at Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Vice President & Head of the U.S. BioOncology Medical Unit at Genentech, and roles across various non-profit organizations. She has also served as a Cornerstone medical advisory partner and a lead speaker for multiple Cornerstone national meetings and symposiums. Dr. Perez is widely recognized for her contributions to oncology research and her advocacy for patient-centered care.

"I am honored to officially join Cornerstone Specialty Network, an organization I have seen evolve into a leader in community oncology, at such a pivotal time for specialty care," said Dr. Perez. "We look forward to utilizing novel tools to optimize patient care by developing collaborative, retrospective, and prospective data generation and insights, across the network. I relish the opportunity to advance the next chapter of Cornerstone's leadership, relevancy, and connectivity within the space, as we work to advance clinical excellence, foster collaboration, and ultimately improve the lives of patients across the country."

Cornerstone Specialty Network, together with its parent Provider Network Holdings, remains committed to empowering independent specialty providers and supply chain stakeholders through innovative solutions, collaborative partnerships, and a focus on clinical quality.

About Cornerstone Specialty Network

Cornerstone Specialty Network is the largest independent community oncology network aggregator, providing high-value services that empower oncology practices to enhance patient care. Cornerstone delivers a comprehensive suite of services to both community-based oncology practices and pharmaceutical manufacturers to maximize provider and system efficiencies. As part of Provider Network Holdings, Cornerstone leverages a broad platform of resources to drive value for specialty providers across the nation. To learn more, visit .

About Provider Network Holdings

Provider Network Holdings supports a deep network of over 1,500 provider partners across multiple physician specialties with a comprehensive suite of practice management, supply chain, group purchasing, and pharmaceutical solutions for specialty and biologic drug needs. Proprietary technology, data analytics, and unique clinical positioning enable Provider Network Holdings to create custom programs and breakthrough offerings that address the evolving landscape across specialty providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and wholesalers. To learn more, visit .

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago and founded by Reeve B. Waud, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience. Waud Capital Partners seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare and software & technology. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital Partners has successfully completed more than 480 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital Partners, please visit .

Cornerstone Specialty Network Contact:

Joel Schaedler, CEO of Cornerstone Specialty Network

[email protected]

Provider Network Holdings Contact:

[email protected]

Waud Capital Partners Investment Professional Contact:

Tim Cremieux, Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Provider Network Holdings

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED