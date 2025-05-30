LONE PALM GOLF CLUB CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF STATE-OF-THE-ART GOLF FACILITY WITH RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to serve as a hub for performance, training, and recognition, the clubhouse features a Championship Lobby showcasing all 33 titles earned collectively by the men's and women's teams. The space also includes dedicated offices for coaches, two TrackMan hitting simulators, a cutting-edge PuttView studio, a fitness and rehabilitation area, a versatile meeting room, and a modern student-athlete lounge.

"We're incredibly excited to open this stunning new clubhouse," said Drew Howard, Director of Athletics and Dean of Wellness at Florida Southern College. "Florida Southern golf has a proud tradition of competitive excellence and a longstanding partnership with Lone Palm Golf Club. This new space not only honors that legacy-it secures it for the future."

The building also honors two influential figures in the program's history: the pro-style locker rooms have been named in recognition of Robbie Davis, women's golf head coach and Doug Gordin, former men's golf head coach-each known for their leadership, mentorship, and lasting contributions to Florida Southern's national success.

"Thanks to the generous support of our alumni and donors, we've built something that will elevate our programs and help us attract the very best student-athletes to Florida Southern College," Howard added.

The opening of the new clubhouse sets the stage for future achievements, providing student-athletes with the resources, technology, and environment needed to continue competing at the highest level.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2025 Best 390 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years, now ranking #5. Connect with Florida Southern College.

