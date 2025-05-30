FROM CHAOS TO CLARITY: DJ WILLIAMS EXPLORES THE DUALITY OF LIFE ON NEW ALBUM 'GRAVITY & GRACE' - DROPPING JUNE 3

Guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter DJ Williams will celebrate the June 3rd release of his new album, "Gravity & Grace," with an extensive run of spring and summer 2025 tour dates across Colorado and the East Coast, with more shows to be announced.

- Premier GuitarDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist DJ Williams is set to release "Gravity & Grace," his fifth solo album, on June 3, 2025. A fierce, unfiltered rock record rooted in personal truth, social tension, and creative liberation, "Gravity & Grace" marks a defining moment in the artist's evolution-one where his gritty authenticity meets layered musical finesse.Entirely written, arranged, and performed by the guitar virtuoso, Williams - except for Track 5 (“Super Star”)-the album channels decades of eclectic influence and raw experience into eight explosive tracks.“This is the rock record I've always wanted to release,” Williams says.“It's raw, honest, and loud in all the right places. My heart truly resonates with this style of music.”Pre-save the album NOW.Pre-order the album HERE.The LP opens with the unapologetically bold“You Best Believe,” a guitar-driven anthem of artistic conviction that launches the listener into a cinematic soundscape, brimming with riff-rock intensity. From the get-go, Williams sets the tone for a record that doesn't play it safe.“It gave me the space to be fully myself as a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist,” he says.“It's everything I've ever wanted to channel in a record.”Among the standout tracks is“It's Fine... Everything's Fine,” a more laid-back yet thematically potent tune exploring our collective tech obsession and emotional detachment. Its irony-laced lyrics dig into the modern condition with subtlety and groove.As with each of his solo projects, Williams includes a single cover song. This time, it's ZZ Top's classic“Just Got Paid,” a nod to one of his favorite riffs in rock guitar history.“It's such a raw, iconic track, and it felt right to give it my own spin,” Williams says.Lyrically, "Gravity & Grace" pulls no punches, reflecting the fractured yet resilient state of the country.“Injured Bad” takes aim at systemic injustice and the wounds left by institutional failures, while“Mr. Marvelous” offers a biting critique of performative ego and blind ambition.The album's title speaks to the broader human experience-where contradiction and coexistence often define our reality.“It's the duality we live in,” Williams explains.“We're all balancing the weight of gravity with the hope of grace.”Despite its unflinching themes, the album is also a celebration of growth and freedom-especially for Williams, who says he's finally writing from a place of honesty after years of deflecting deeper truths.“I mainly just want to write about what I'm really feeling and seeing in life - something I've always avoided in the past.”Born in Plainfield, NJ, and raised in Richmond, VA, Williams' relationship with music runs deep, stretching back to childhood.“I've loved music since I hit my first note on the piano at four years old,” he recalls.“We had a room in our house just for music, reading, and art.” It was in that room - surrounded by vinyl from Curtis Mayfield, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, and Chaka Khan-that his love for soul, funk, and rock was born.Later, his older sister introduced him to acts like Fishbone, Led Zeppelin, Bad Brains, and George Clinton, laying the groundwork for his rock and funk sensibilities. His adolescence brought further expansion with artists such as Nirvana, Tribe Called Quest, Digable Planets, Radiohead, TOOL, and Dr. Dre. In adulthood, jazz legends like John Scofield, Miles Davis, and Thelonious Monk have continued to inspire his musical palette.“If it evokes emotion in me, I love it,” he says.Williams got his professional start with Karl Denson's Tiny Universe - a group affectionately dubbed“Tiny University” by its members for the sheer amount of musical growth and real-world experience it provided. During his time with the band, he shared stages with some of his personal heroes, including John Legend, Dave Matthews and George Clinton. His fiery guitar work draws comparisons to iconic players like Jimi Hendrix, Prince and Lenny Kravitz.Now the frontman of his own project, the DJ Williams Band, he leads an expansive ensemble with more than 50 rotating members. Though he spent several years immersed in the Los Angeles music scene, Williams has called Denver home since 2018.“Colorado just hits differently,” he says.“There's a rhythm to the way folks support one another - it's like everyone's part of the same song, just playing different parts.”Williams will hit the road in support of Gravity & Grace beginning this month, with an album release party at Cervantes in Denver, CO on June 20. Tour stops include key cities across the East Coast and Colorado, with additional dates to be announced.Tracklist – Gravity & GraceYou Best BelieveThat's What They ExpectIt's Fine... Everything's FineJust Got Paid (ZZ Top cover)Super StarCurse BreakerMr. MarvelousInjured BadTo catch the latest from DJ Williams and buy tickets, visit his official website at

"When a virtuoso guitarist whose sound is rooted in rock, soul, jazz and funk releases a cover of Nirvana's 'Heart-Shaped Box,' you listen." ~ Denver Westword

