Passion For Business And Community Development: Bob Bartosiewicz Of CGI Digital Featured In NY Weekly

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What motivates a CEO to turn away from high-profile markets and instead focus on elevating small towns and local voices? For Bob Bartosiewicz, founder and CEO of CGI Digital in Rochester, New York, the answer lies in the deep values shaped by his small-town upbringing and a lifelong dedication to community development. His passion and purpose are the focus of a recent feature in NY Weekly , highlighting how this vision has guided his business strategies and community investments over three decades.Raised in Thomaston, Connecticut, Bartosiewicz learned early on the value of persistence, reliability, and service. These principles, taught by his hardworking parents, became the blueprint for a career that consistently prioritizes local impact over conventional corporate scale. That philosophy took root in Rochester, where Bartosiewicz chose to establish CGI Digital's headquarters and revitalize historic buildings rather than relocate to a coastal tech hub.Rather than chase Fortune 500 clients, CGI Digital focuses on small to medium-sized businesses and municipalities. Through Hellonation, his video-driven digital platform, Bartosiewicz has brought visibility to local institutions and everyday heroes across the country. His efforts empower civic leaders, small business owners, and cultural organizations with high-quality digital storytelling that highlights their contributions and preserves their unique voices.As profiled in NY Weekly, Bartosiewicz's impact extends beyond business. CGI Digital has grown to over 300 employees and has partnered with national organizations such as the US Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities. His leadership has been recognized with the 2024 Global Recognition Award for innovation in digital marketing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his commitment to small businesses was evident through initiatives that offered free listings and visibility when they were needed most.Bartosiewicz continues to advance his mission through strategic innovation, including the development of a proprietary Digital SEO Backlink Strategy that enhances local online presence. His belief that small communities are the foundation of American resilience drives CGI Digital's evolution as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.This purpose-driven journey is shared in the article, Behind CEO Bob Bartosiewicz's Passion for Business and Community Development, where Bartosiewicz of CGI Digital in Rochester, New York, reflects on how community focus, storytelling, and digital tools can fuel meaningful progress in HelloNation Magazine.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

