Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Welcomes Appointment Of Civilian Prime Minister In Sudan
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, takes note of the appointment of H.E. Dr. Kamil al-Tayeb Idris as Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan.
The Chairperson commends this development as a step toward inclusive governance and expresses hope that it will contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to restore constitutional order and democratic governance in Sudan.
H.E. Mr Youssouf urges all Sudanese stakeholders to redouble their efforts toward a peaceful, civilian-led, and inclusive transition that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people, saying that the Commission remains ready to support Sudan in this regard, in collaboration with regional and international partners.
The Chairperson reiterates the African Union's firm commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Sudan and to the pursuit of a durable political solution that secures peace, development, and democratic governance for all Sudanese.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
